logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Tropical depression along Luzon intensifies and expected to develop into Typhoon Matmo

HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
29-09-2025 19:01 HKT
A corrugated iron roof blown off after typhoon Bualoi made a landfall in Nghe An province on September 29, 2025. (AFP)
Typhoon Bualoi death toll rises to 11 in Vietnam: officials
WORLD NEWS
29-09-2025 14:30 HKT
This handout photo taken on September 26, 2025 and released on September 27 by the Philippine Coast Guard shows coast guard personnel rescuing residents from their flooded house at the height of Severe Tropical Storm Bualoi, at a village in Ormoc City, Leyte province. (Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP)
Philippines death toll rises to 11 as storm Bualoi bears down on Vietnam
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 12:55 HKT
A firefighter helps a resident evacuate through floodwaters after Super Typhoon Ragasa in Hualien, Taiwan, September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan rescuers battle thick mud to look for missing from Super Typhoon Ragasa
CHINA NEWS
26-09-2025 17:54 HKT
In this handout provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, residents and their dogs are evacuated by rescuers as floods rise due to Typhoon Bualoi in Ormoc, Leyte province, Philippines, on Friday Sept. 26, 2025. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
Another tropical storm hits the Philippines, causing 4 deaths and new evacuations
WORLD NEWS
26-09-2025 16:32 HKT
Old banyan tree falls in Oi Man Estate during Typhoon Ragasa
HONG KONG NEWS
24-09-2025 22:07 HKT
logo
(Video) Sai Kung rooftop shack loses its roof during typhoon Ragasa 
HONG KONG NEWS
24-09-2025 21:26 HKT
Family of four in Kennedy town watching typhoon waves provokes online criticism
HONG KONG NEWS
24-09-2025 17:56 HKT
A Zijin Mining sign is illuminated at the company's booth, at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual mining conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 3, 2025. REUTERS
Zijin Gold delays Hong Kong listing by a day due to typhoon
MARKET
24-09-2025 15:47 HKT
Super Typhoon Ragasa departs yet T10 signal to remain in full force
HONG KONG NEWS
24-09-2025 12:09 HKT
logo
(Video) Mother of eight-year-old baby abuser arrested after abuse video goes viral
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
Hong Kong overnight rate hits 5pc, year's peak
MARKET
30-09-2025 12:22 HKT
TVB denies report of sudden employee retirements
MARKET
29-09-2025 20:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.