NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
Dragages partners with HK start-ups to lift construction safety, productivity and quality
HONG KONG NEWS
22-09-2025 09:00 HKT
Etienne Fayette of Dragages Hong Kong (middle) on partnering with Jackie Wong of CHAIN (left) for a rail-site ‘single source of truth’ and with Michael Ren of CSC ROBO (right) to automate high-volume tunnel drilling.
2 found unconscious in Yuen Long, Sheung Shui
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
CityUHK develops "DNA surgery" for liver, cardiovascular diseases
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Undercover police nab 2 taxi drivers in Central for refusal of hire
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
14 arrested in Tai Po illegal gambling den raid
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
HK$27 million illicit cigarettes seized in Tsuen Wan, Kwai Chung
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
