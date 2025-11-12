logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
PROPERTY
breadcrumb-arrow
HK PROPERTIES

The MVP homes sell out

HK PROPERTIES
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
SING TAO
SING TAO
the MVPpropertyluxury project

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
SING TAO
Mainland Chinese purchases of HK homes rise 13 pc in first nine months
MARKET
29-10-2025 18:25 HKT
A rainbow is seen over apartments in Wandsworth on the River Thames in London, in August 2023. Photo by REUTERS
UK house prices rise 3 percent year-on-year in August
OVERSEAS PROPERTIES
22-10-2025 17:14 HKT
Sale signs adorn residential buildings under construction in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS
China's new home prices fall at fastest pace in 11 months
MARKET
20-10-2025 10:37 HKT
The Grand Mayfair III's first price list of 138 flats includes cheapest home for $4.66 m
MARKET
09-10-2025 17:50 HKT
A pedestrian walks near residential buildings under construction in Beijing, China, on Saturday, March 4, 2023. China property buyers are back on the hunt, but not quite ready to invest, underscoring the tenuous state of the country real estate market.hotographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
China September new home prices edge up, resale market falls: survey
MARKET
01-10-2025 16:46 HKT
Alex Yeung, third left. SING TAO
The MVP sold out 50 flats in first sales round in five hours
MARKET
28-09-2025 16:16 HKT
（sing tao file）
(Policy Address 2025) HK further eases property investment requirements for residency scheme, counting homes above $30 million
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
17-09-2025 14:21 HKT
Michael Wong. Singtao
HK to insist on land creation, over 30,000 public homes yearly, says Wong
MARKET
09-09-2025 11:24 HKT
The property on Nathan Road is valued at around HK$450 million. Photo from CBRE
Mong Kok boutique hotel CASA up for sale
HK PROPERTIES
02-09-2025 16:56 HKT
New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon walks at Downing Street to meet Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in London, Britain, April 22, 2025. REUTERS/Belinda Jiao/File photo
New Zealand relaxes rules on foreigners owning property
WORLD NEWS
02-09-2025 10:39 HKT
Brothers found dead in suspected suicide; elder starved, younger overdosed
HONG KONG NEWS
11-11-2025 14:13 HKT
Russian crypto couple kidnapped and killed in Dubai after failing to pay ransom
WORLD NEWS
12 hours ago
source: online video
Two South Asian students held over Cheung Sha Wan robbery attempt
HONG KONG NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.