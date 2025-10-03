News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ARTS & LIFESTYLE
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Coming Again? Beware of Breast Cancer Recurrence
HEALTH & WELLNESS
4 hours ago
(Left) Joe, Early breast cancer patient; Mary Hemrajani, Chairman of the Global Chinese Breast Cancer Organizations Alliance; Dr. Lee Wai Man Sarah, Clinical Oncologist.
Top News
Read More
Eight ‘healthy’ foods that aren’t as innocent as they look
HEALTH & WELLNESS
02-10-2025 17:20 HKT
Free Online Dementia Screening Test Empowers Hong Kongers to Understand Risks
HEALTH & WELLNESS
24-09-2025 12:00 HKT
First tripartite MOU promotes the importance of applying Real-World Data
HEALTH & WELLNESS
09-09-2025 16:45 HKT
HKBH East Kowloon Medical Centre Opens, offering a wide range of medical services
HEALTH & WELLNESS
27-08-2025 09:30 HKT
Cash on immortality: Anti-ageing influencer Bryan Johnson’s controversial quest for eternal youth
HEALTH & WELLNESS
26-08-2025 19:02 HKT
Liver cancer claims life of former TV executive at 48, highlighting disease's silent threat
HEALTH & WELLNESS
18-08-2025 15:06 HKT
Following treatment for early-stage breast cancer, adjuvant therapy is still necessary
HEALTH & WELLNESS
14-08-2025 13:45 HKT
Survey: Nearly 60% of Respondents Reported Experiencing Abnormalities in Drinking Water Quality
HEALTH & WELLNESS
31-07-2025 18:15 HKT
Coronary Angioplasty: Beware of Recurrence
HEALTH & WELLNESS
30-07-2025 12:30 HKT
Combination Therapy Approved for Advanced Bladder Cancer Patients in Hong Kong as First-Line Treatment
HEALTH & WELLNESS
30-07-2025 10:00 HKT
China's bubble tea giant Mixue taps into fresh beer market for 300 million yuan
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
01-10-2025 19:11 HKT
Filipino domestic helper found dead in suspected suicide in Tai Hang
HONG KONG NEWS
02-10-2025 16:16 HKT
Another off-duty policewoman arrested in HK$10.5 million money laundering case
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.