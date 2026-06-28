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FOOTBALL

South Korea's 'dismal' World Cup ends in group phase

FOOTBALL
35 mins ago
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South Africa players celebrate after the 1-0 victory in the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between South Africa and South Korea at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico, on June 24 (AFP)
South Africa players celebrate after the 1-0 victory in the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between South Africa and South Korea at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico, on June 24 (AFP)

South Korea's turbulent World Cup ended at the group phase on Saturday and could lead to the international retirement of captain Son Heung-min.

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After three days of anxious waiting to see if they would squeeze into the knockout rounds as one of the eight third-placed finishers, results went against South Korea to send them home.

Hong Myung-bo's side had the last 32 within grasp only to suffer a shock 1-0 loss to lower-ranked South Africa on Wednesday.

Hong caused a surprise when he dropped the attacking talisman Son to the bench in a gamble that backfired.

They finished third in Group A behind the co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, having also lost 1-0 to Mexico.

They beat the Czech Republic 2-1 to start their World Cup, but that was as good as it got for the much-maligned Hong and the fading Son.

The criticism back home has been fierce, with Hong firmly in the firing line.

Yonhap News Agency called South Korea's premature exit "dismal".

"The national team suffered the humiliation of a 2026 World Cup group-stage exit after three days of agonising hope," Yonhap said.

A headline in Newsis said: "Fortune deserts Hong Myung-bo's side."

South Korea's tournament was overshadowed by a row between the squad and local media, while a drone also buzzed a crucial training session before the Mexico defeat.

Former Tottenham attacker Son, who now plays for Los Angeles FC, has hinted in the past at international retirement.

The daily Sports Chosun expects that to be it now for the player who has carried South Korea so often and scored 56 goals for his country.

"Son Heung-min's final World Cup ends in heartbreak," a headline said.

He turns 34 next month.

(AFP)

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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