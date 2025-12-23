HK draw 2-2 with nine-man Guangdong in Chino's first game in charge

Read More
Neres double as Napoli outclass Bologna to win Italian Super Cup
23-12-2025 06:47 HKT
Superb Rogers double gives Aston Villa 2-1 win over Man United
22-12-2025 05:28 HKT
Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez signs up for 2026 season
18-12-2025 06:39 HKT
French court rules PSG owes Kylian Mbappe $70.5M in unpaid salary
17-12-2025 07:07 HKT
16-12-2025 21:28 HKT
Bournemouth rescue draw with Man United in eight-goal thriller
16-12-2025 06:13 HKT
Sunderland exact sweet derby revenge with 'visitors' jibe at Newcastle
15-12-2025 02:41 HKT
Frank angry as Tottenham take a step back in defeat at Forest
15-12-2025 02:37 HKT