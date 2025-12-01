Isak's first league goal helps Liverpool to vital win at West Ham

Read More
PSV Eindhoven stun Liverpool with 4-1 thrashing at Anfield
27-11-2025 07:49 HKT
Eze's derby hat-trick sends Arsenal six points clear
24-11-2025 05:27 HKT
Mac Allister heads Liverpool to Champions League win over Real Madrid
05-11-2025 07:58 HKT
Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup
30-10-2025 07:13 HKT
Arsenal go clear after win over Palace, Man City slip up at Villa
27-10-2025 04:47 HKT
Liverpool end poor run with 5-1 thrashing of Frankfurt
23-10-2025 07:22 HKT