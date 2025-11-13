logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Brazilian Oscar hospitalised with cardiac complications in pre-season

FOOTBALL
45 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Oscar played for Chelsea from 2012 to 2017. Reuters
Oscar played for Chelsea from 2012 to 2017. Reuters
 OscarSao Paulo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Man City ease to 3-0 win over Liverpool as Guardiola celebrates 1,000th game in style
FOOTBALL
10-11-2025 04:50 HKT
Photo: Reuters
City's Haaland haunts former club Dortmund, Foden nets two in 4-1 win
FOOTBALL
06-11-2025 07:45 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Newcastle make it three in a row with win against Athletic Bilbao
FOOTBALL
06-11-2025 07:40 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Battling Barcelona earn 3-3 draw in thriller against Brugge
FOOTBALL
06-11-2025 07:37 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Garnacho earns Chelsea point in 2-2 draw at Qarabag
FOOTBALL
06-11-2025 07:33 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Van de Ven wonder goal helps Tottenham to 4-0 rout of Copenhagen
FOOTBALL
05-11-2025 08:15 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal beat Slavia 3-0 to go eight games in a row without conceding
FOOTBALL
05-11-2025 08:12 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Diaz shines and sees red as Bayern beat PSG in Champions League
FOOTBALL
05-11-2025 08:11 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Mac Allister heads Liverpool to Champions League win over Real Madrid
FOOTBALL
05-11-2025 07:58 HKT
Screen Capture
Ronaldo reveals emotional retirement will come 'soon'
FOOTBALL
05-11-2025 05:03 HKT
Filipina domestic worker arrested for stealing $500,000 in Happy Valley
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
Russian crypto couple kidnapped and killed in Dubai after failing to pay ransom
WORLD NEWS
12-11-2025 04:02 HKT
Mercury to dip to 17 degrees on Tue: Observatory
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.