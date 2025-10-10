logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

HK beats Bangladesh 4-3 with stoppage-time winner in Asian Cup qualifier

FOOTBALL
35 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: HKFA
Photo: HKFA

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Amorim will get three years to get it right at Man Utd, says Ratcliffe
FOOTBALL
20 hours ago
Up to 42,570 fans witnessed Hong Kong team’s 1-0 victory in their Group C matchup against India in the qualifiers for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia.
Kai Tak set for full house as tickets for HK-Bangladesh Asian Cup clash gone in 90 minutes
FOOTBALL
02-10-2025 13:18 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Newcastle collect first Champions League points with 4-0 win
FOOTBALL
02-10-2025 06:55 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Depleted PSG battle back to earn gritty 2-1 win at Barcelona
FOOTBALL
02-10-2025 06:51 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Martinelli on target as Arsenal battle past Olympiacos
FOOTBALL
02-10-2025 06:48 HKT
Spurs scrape 2-2 Champions League draw thanks to Bodo/Glimt own goal
FOOTBALL
01-10-2025 06:30 HKT
Chelsea earn scrappy 1-0 win against Mourinho's Benfica
FOOTBALL
01-10-2025 06:14 HKT
Osimhen scores from the spot as Galatasaray beat Liverpool 1-0
FOOTBALL
01-10-2025 06:10 HKT
Mbappe hat-trick powers Real Madrid to 5-0 win over Kairat in Champions League
FOOTBALL
01-10-2025 05:48 HKT
Barcelona go top with 2-1 win over Real Sociedad
FOOTBALL
29-09-2025 04:00 HKT
NY girl, 12, killed subway surfing after posting daredevil TikToks
WORLD NEWS
20 hours ago
Photo: qatarairways.com
Vegetarian passenger dies after choking on Qatar Airways meal
WORLD NEWS
22 hours ago
HK's Bar Leone named world's best bar
HONG KONG NEWS
09-10-2025 00:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.