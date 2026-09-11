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Citi Foundation launches US$25 million Global Innovation Challenge to upskill youth in AI

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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From left: Liu Lingzi, community relations, Japan, Asia North & Australia, Citi and Aveline San, Citi Hong Kong CEO and head of banking, at the launch of the Citi Foundation Global Innovation Challenge in Hong Kong. Citi Foundation
From left: Liu Lingzi, community relations, Japan, Asia North & Australia, Citi and Aveline San, Citi Hong Kong CEO and head of banking, at the launch of the Citi Foundation Global Innovation Challenge in Hong Kong. Citi Foundation

Citi Foundation has issued US$25 million (HK$195 million) through its fourth Global Innovation Challenge, providing US$500,000 each to 50 community organizations to upskill youth in artificial intelligence and prepare them for the future of work.

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Brandee McHale, head of community investing and development at Citi and president of the Citi Foundation, noted that the initiative ensures young people, particularly those from low-income communities, develop AI fluency to prepare themselves for the future of work that is rapidly transformed by technology.

The World Economic Forum highlights that about 66 percent of employers want to hire talent with AI skills, making AI and digital literacy more relevant than ever. While AI creates opportunities, it also widens the digital divide for young people lacking access and skills for the workforce.

The initiative helps strengthen young people’s employability by combining technological expertise with human-centric skills, as over 60 percent of employers increasingly demand critical thinking, resilience, and flexibility, the research shows.

The foundation now welcomes eligible organizations to submit their interest by October 7 at 12 am, and recipients will be announced in 2027. Eligible organizations need to meet a few requirements, including:

  • Helping low-income youth build both AI and human-centric skills needed for employment, such as prompt engineering and digital content creation, problem-solving, and critical thinking.
  • Connecting young people with job opportunities through resources like community centers with shared devices and software platforms that work with limited internet access.
  • Strengthening existing youth employment programs by integrating AI tools.
  • Building and fostering cross-sector partnerships to share best practices, build capacity, and meet evolving workforce needs.
Citi FoundationGlobal Innovation ChallengeyouthAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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