Citi Foundation launches US$25 million Global Innovation Challenge to upskill youth in AI

Citi Foundation has issued US$25 million (HK$195 million) through its fourth Global Innovation Challenge, providing US$500,000 each to 50 community organizations to upskill youth in artificial intelligence and prepare them for the future of work.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Brandee McHale, head of community investing and development at Citi and president of the Citi Foundation, noted that the initiative ensures young people, particularly those from low-income communities, develop AI fluency to prepare themselves for the future of work that is rapidly transformed by technology.

The World Economic Forum highlights that about 66 percent of employers want to hire talent with AI skills, making AI and digital literacy more relevant than ever. While AI creates opportunities, it also widens the digital divide for young people lacking access and skills for the workforce.

The initiative helps strengthen young people’s employability by combining technological expertise with human-centric skills, as over 60 percent of employers increasingly demand critical thinking, resilience, and flexibility, the research shows.

The foundation now welcomes eligible organizations to submit their interest by October 7 at 12 am, and recipients will be announced in 2027. Eligible organizations need to meet a few requirements, including: