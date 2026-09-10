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FINANCE

China's DeepSeek launches V4.1-Flash model

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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FILE PHOTO: The Deepseek logo and words reading "Artificial Intelligence AI" are seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Deepseek logo and words reading "Artificial Intelligence AI" are seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek on Thursday launched DeepSeek-V4.1-Flash, which the company said is the smallest model in its new architecture family, according to a statement.

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The release came as the company is starting to prepare for an initial public offering on Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market, Reuters has reported.

DeepSeek said the new model is designed for greater capability, faster inference, higher throughput and scaling to larger models.

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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