China's DeepSeek launches V4.1-Flash model

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Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek on Thursday launched DeepSeek-V4.1-Flash, which the company said is the smallest model in its new architecture family, according to a statement.
The release came as the company is starting to prepare for an initial public offering on Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market, Reuters has reported.
DeepSeek said the new model is designed for greater capability, faster inference, higher throughput and scaling to larger models.
Reuters