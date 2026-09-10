China's DeepSeek launches V4.1-Flash model

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek on Thursday launched DeepSeek-V4.1-Flash, which the company said is the smallest model in its new architecture family, according to a statement.

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The release came as the company is starting to prepare for an initial public offering on Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market, Reuters has reported.

DeepSeek said the new model is designed for greater capability, faster inference, higher throughput and scaling to larger models.

Reuters