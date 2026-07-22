Synagistics surges on Geene 2.0 AI commerce ecosystem launch

Artificial intelligence, big data and digital commerce company Synagistics (2562) on Wednesday unveiled Geene 2.0, an enterprise intelligence ecosystem, sending its shares surging as much as 30.9 percent to HK$1.78.

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Co-developed by its flagship brand Synagie and 11 founding partners, including ByteDance's AI and cloud arm BytePlus, telecom giant China Mobile International and data analytics firm SingData, Geene 2.0 is designed to help businesses overcome fragmented AI adoption into scalable commercial deployment, operational efficiency and measurable business value.

By bringing AI, data, media, commerce and blockchain together, the ecosystem delivers integrated solutions tailored to brand, retail and e-commerce operations. It connects business intelligence with strategy, content creation, customer engagement, commerce execution and product verification, powering AI adoption with greater transparency, governance and trust.

The platform will be delivered through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and is scheduled for commercial availability from August 8, 2026.

Shares of Synagistics closed at HK$1.54, rising about 13.24 percent on Wednesday.