logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

StanChart profit jumps 17 percent, books US$190 million charge on Iran war

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS
The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS

Standard Chartered (2888) said on Thursday that first-quarter pretax profit climbed 17 percent, helped by a strong performance from its global banking and trading divisions as well as healthy inflows for its wealth management business.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia and Africa, reported pretax profit for the quarter of US$2.45 billion. That compares with US$2.10 billion a year earlier and the US$2.14 billion average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

The bank took a US$190 million provision against potential losses arising from the impact of the Middle East conflict, pushing up its total credit costs to US$290 million in the quarter.

StanChart and HSBC (0005), which have both bet on the Middle East's increasing trade with Asia and other markets to fuel their growth, are two of the global banks most exposed to the war with Iran, according to company data and sector analysts.

"Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainty, our advantaged market presence and disciplined risk management give us confidence in our ability to perform," Chief Executive Bill Winters said in a statement.


Reuters

StanChartprofitIrancharge

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Air China. Reuters
China's top airlines swing to Q1 profit, fuel costs cloud outlook
FINANCE
29 mins ago
(Source: Trump's Truth Social)
Trump holds rifle in AI generated picture with threats to Iran
WORLD
56 mins ago
People ride motorcycles near a billboard featuring an image of Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, amid a ceasefire between U.S. and Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 20, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
Trump holds talks on prolonged Iran blockade, urges Tehran to reach a deal
WORLD
2 hours ago
Bank of China. Reuters
China's largest lenders' first-quarter profit up over 3 percent, sour loan ratios steady
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Travellers check on a departure board displaying cancelled flights to Middle East countries amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, at Heathrow Airport Terminal 4, in Greater London, Britain, March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
Iran war, jet fuel concerns cloud airlines' summer holiday plans
WORLD
18 hours ago
(L-R) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)
US lawmakers to grill Pentagon chief on Iran war
WORLD
19 hours ago
A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman’s Musandam province, April 12, 2026. REUTERS
Oil tankers transiting Strait of Hormuz since start of Iran war
WORLD
19 hours ago
Bank of Communications. Reuters
China's Bank of Communications posts 3.1 percent profit rise in first quarter
FINANCE
20 hours ago
People walk past an office building of Agricultural Bank of China, in Beijing, China March 29, 2021. REUTERS
China's AgBank posts 4.52 percent rise in first-quarter profit
FINANCE
20 hours ago
China's ICBC, world's biggest bank, posts 3.31pc profit rise in first quarter
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts
PROPERTY
29-04-2026 03:38 HKT
HK hit by sudden 9 degrees temperature dip amid cold front
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.