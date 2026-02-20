Gold prices to test US$6,000 in Q2, Hong Kong Gold Exchange chair predicts

Read More
Gold climbs 1pc as US tariff uncertainty lifts safe-haven demand
25-02-2026 14:23 HKT
Price of 99 tael gold extends gain on first trading day of Year of Horse
20-02-2026 18:10 HKT
Olympics-Freestyle-Canada's Oldham pips Gu to take gold in women's big air
17-02-2026 11:50 HKT
CATL, CMOC, Laopu Gold to be added to Hang Seng Index, compiler says
13-02-2026 21:52 HKT
China's new home prices extend decline as weak demand hounds sector
13-02-2026 12:18 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT