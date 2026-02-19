logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's 2026 CNY box office falls over 50pc from prior years

FINANCE
19-02-2026 15:36 HKT
logo
logo
logo
REUTERS/Florence Lo
REUTERS/Florence Lo
moviebox officeChina moviePegasus3Scare OutBoonie Bears: The Hidden ProtectorMaoyanChinese new Yearf

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
People gather at a holiday market in a park during Lunar New Year celebrations marking the Year of the Horse, in Beijing, China, February 18, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's Lunar New Year box office sales hit $832 million
CHINA
24-02-2026 10:40 HKT
Ne Zha: the demon child churns the sea contributed largest box office for China in 2025./AFP
2025 China film market's box office rises over 20pc
FINANCE
01-01-2026 19:48 HKT
Park visitors enjoy an attraction at Zootopia Land in Shanghai Disneyland ahead of the release of the movie Zootopia 2, in Shanghai, China, November 24. (Reuters)
Disney's 'Zootopia 2' rules Thanksgiving at N. American box office
GOSSIP
01-12-2025 12:47 HKT
A Labubu toy is placed at a host stand of a restaurant serving dessert in the shape of Labubu monster figurine, in Moscow, Russia June 27, 2025. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Sony to develop film based on Pop Mart's Labubu character
FINANCE
16-11-2025 15:35 HKT
Terrance Lau and Cecilia Choi tie the knot in vintage-style wedding
ENTERTAINMENT
14-10-2025 14:37 HKT
Hong Kong cinema count stands at 52 in 2025 amid industry challenges
NEWS
16-07-2025 16:58 HKT
Lewis Hamilton in action during a F1 race; (insert) Brad Pitt stars in F1.
How F1 grew into a multi-billion-dollar global empire
FINANCE
15-07-2025 12:00 HKT
Director James Gunn and cast members David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult pose at a photo call for the film Superman in Culver City, California, U.S., June 28, 2025. (Reuters)
'Superman' returns to screens with 'kindness, flying dogs and space battles'
GOSSIP
03-07-2025 08:30 HKT
‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ roars into HK with immersive dinosaur experience
ARTS & CULTURE
02-07-2025 17:02 HKT
Chris Sanders, Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis, Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, Courtney B. Vance, Kaipo Dudoit, Amy Hill and Stitch attend a premiere for the film "Lilo & Stitch" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 17, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
'Lilo & Stitch,' 'Mission: Impossible' boost movie box office to record
WORLD
27-05-2025 10:38 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.