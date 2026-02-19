China's 2026 CNY box office falls over 50pc from prior years

Read More
China's Lunar New Year box office sales hit $832 million
24-02-2026 10:40 HKT
2025 China film market's box office rises over 20pc
01-01-2026 19:48 HKT
Disney's 'Zootopia 2' rules Thanksgiving at N. American box office
01-12-2025 12:47 HKT
Sony to develop film based on Pop Mart's Labubu character
16-11-2025 15:35 HKT
Terrance Lau and Cecilia Choi tie the knot in vintage-style wedding
14-10-2025 14:37 HKT
Hong Kong cinema count stands at 52 in 2025 amid industry challenges
16-07-2025 16:58 HKT
How F1 grew into a multi-billion-dollar global empire
15-07-2025 12:00 HKT
'Lilo & Stitch,' 'Mission: Impossible' boost movie box office to record
27-05-2025 10:38 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT