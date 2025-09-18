HKEX, ADX sign MoU to explore ETFs, ESG products and cross listings

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, second right,, UAE Ministry of Investment Undersecretary H.E. Mohammed Alhawi, second left, HKEX Chairman Carlson Tong, right, and Investopia chief executive Jean Fares, back row left. HKEX Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Chan Yi-ting, center, and ADX Group chief executive Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi front row, left. HKEX