Chinese national rescued from Nepal tunnel 10 days after flash flood

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Two people pulled alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel
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French family rescued after 16 hours adrift off Thai island
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Trump says US helicopter pilots who went down in Strait of Hormuz are fine
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Nepali climber alive after six days missing on Everest
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'Dancing in their hands': Japan wig masters set stage alive
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Swimming prodigy Yu Zidi among bumper China team for Asian Games
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Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans
03-09-2026 19:26 HKT