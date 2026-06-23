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CHINA

Li Qiang stresses to develop the high-end equipment manufacturing industry ahead of Summer Davos 2026

CHINA
44 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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Li Qiang visited the Dalian Shipbuilding Industry.
Li Qiang visited the Dalian Shipbuilding Industry.

Ahead of the World Economic Forum’s annual “Summer Davos” in Dalian, Liaoning, China's Premier Li Qiang  emphasized the need to adhere to the principles of intelligence, green development, and integration Monday.

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During his visit to the Dalian Shipbuilding Industry, Li stated that the shipbuilding industry in Dalian has a long history and a relatively good foundation for developing high-end equipment manufacturing. 

He stressed the need to keep abreast of international advancements, focus on key areas for continuous breakthroughs, strengthen industry-wide exchanges and cooperation, and strive to build an advanced manufacturing cluster and a world-class shipbuilding base

Li then visited a state-owned nuclear power and petrochemical production base to learn about the development of nuclear power and to inspect the operation of major engineering projects.

He emphasized that advanced nuclear power and other high-end equipment are of great significance to national energy, industry, and technological security.

The Premier highlighted that the country must strengthen the deep integration of technological innovation and industrial innovation, and promote the safe application of next-generation nuclear power technology to better serve green and low-carbon development.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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