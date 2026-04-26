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CHINA

Mainland music festival fizzle out due to poor sales and overlapping lineups: insiders

CHINA
30 mins ago
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(Online photo)
(Online photo)

A wave of last-minute cancellations has hit China's music festival scene, with at least 10 events called off this year — a trend industry insiders attribute to poor ticket sales and repetitive lineups.

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The cancellations include highly anticipated festivals such as the Foshan Strawberry Music Festival, the Onion Spaceship Music Festival in Guangzhou, and the Wuhan Cactus Music Festival, with organizers simply citing "uncontrollable factors."

The abrupt announcements have drawn frustrations among mainland fans, with one taking to social media to vent about three music festival cancellations in 2026.

“They’ve fooled me three times this year already. What is happening?” the poster wrote.

According to local media, at least 10 events — accounting for one in five of the 50 music festivals across China between March and May this year — have been postponed or cancelled.

Among the cancelled events, only two cited specific reasons such as "cooling temperatures" or "continuous rainfall," while the remaining eight simply cited "uncontrollable factors" or "unforeseen circumstances."

Li, a veteran of music festival production for over a decade, told the media that the market has been weakening since September last year.

Apart from the economic downturn, he pointed to a miscalculation of market demand by event organizers, who decided to cut their losses when ticket sales failed to perform.

Atsing, member from the Guanzhou-based band YuFeiMun(YFM), hihglihgted a deeper structural issue, where organizers simply turned to top-tier artists to draw attention without ensuring ticket sales. 

"The fee for one A-list star can equal the fees of 20 middle performers,"  Atsing explained, adding that the decision not only limits other artists' opportunities but also brings overlapping lineups to the public.

Reports indicated that several artists, including the China-based band the Landlord’s Cat, Chinese indie band YOUNG DAN, and Hong Kong singer Fiona Sit, have appeared in at least two different festivals' lineups. 

A new direction: From music to football?

While music festivals have been serving as a major driver for cross-city travel and local tourism, reports indicated that their limited appeal to young audiences has reduced their power to attract visitors. 

However, authorities are reportedly turning to the city football league as a new focus to push local cultural tourism.

Meanwhile, industry insiders believe the current cancellation wave could force necessary reflection on festival content itself rather than reliance on limited star power, expressing hope the trend could bring more opportunities ahead.

Music Festival

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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