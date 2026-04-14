China urges efforts to safeguard regional peace, stability after U.S. plans new Philippine depot

If certain regional countries recklessly seek external support regardless of the consequences, they will only bring disaster upon themselves and suffer backlash, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Guo made the remarks at a regular news briefing when responding to a question regarding the U.S. military's plan to build a new fuel depot in Davao, Philippines.

Unilateralism and military bullying have caused profound disasters globally, Guo said, adding that the overall stable development in the Asia-Pacific region is hard-won and must not be undermined.

The establishment of military bases in other countries, stockpiling of arms and fuel, and preparations for actual combat by certain countries are increasing the risk of military confrontation in the region and have already put regional countries on high alert, Guo noted.

"China urges relevant countries to earnestly respect the common aspirations of regional countries for peace, development and stability, and to take more actions contributing to regional peace and stability, rather than the opposite," the spokesperson said.

(Xinhua)