Zhang Dongmei named new deputy director of Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office

Zhang Dongmei has been appointed deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, and Yang Weiqun has been appointed the deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region.

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Zhang, aged 58, is from Beijing and graduated from Renmin University of China with a degree in public administration. Having previously worked in Beijing, she has served in several posts, including vice president of the All-China Women's Federation.

Yang, aged 58, previously worked for the Ministry of Commerce and she will no longer serve as vice chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency.

Yang Weiqun