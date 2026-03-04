logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China targets ways to boost domestic demand for economic growth

CHINA
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) enter a shuttle bus amid snowfall on Tiananmen Square, before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing, China March 4, 2026. (Reuters)
Members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) enter a shuttle bus amid snowfall on Tiananmen Square, before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing, China March 4, 2026. (Reuters)
growthNational People's Congress

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
National People's Congress (NPC) spokesperson Lou Qinjian speaks during a press conference ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 4, 2026. (Reuters)
China says it seeks communication with US but will hold its 'red lines' 
CHINA
3 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a bilateral meeting with President of Congo Republic Denis Sassou Nguesso (not pictured) in The Great Hall of the People on September 04, 2025 in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/Pool via REUTERS
China's Xi calls for stronger domestic demand, innovation
FINANCE
15-02-2026 16:44 HKT
AFRC. SING TAO
Hong Kong’s accounting regulator voices concerns over rapid IPO growth
FINANCE
13-02-2026 21:34 HKT
Record growth in GBA airports cluster driven by strong economic scale and global connectivity
NEWS
29-01-2026 19:29 HKT
US third-quarter economic growth revised slightly higher
FINANCE
22-01-2026 22:59 HKT
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick testifies before a House Appropriations Committee hearing on U.S. President Donald Trump's budget request for the Department of Commerce, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 5, 2025. REUTERS
Lutnick expects US first quarter growth above 5pc, warns EU against retaliation
FINANCE
21-01-2026 11:03 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, China February 24, 2022. (Reuters/File)
IMF expects China's GDP to grow 4.5 percent this year
FINANCE
19-01-2026 21:52 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS
China's Q4 GDP growth slows to 3-year low, full-year pace meets official target
FINANCE
19-01-2026 11:41 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
HK's economic growth foresees a slowdown to 3.1 pc, HKU study shows
FINANCE
08-01-2026 19:28 HKT
Hong Kong's retail sales grow at a slower pace of 6.5 percent in November
FINANCE
02-01-2026 17:05 HKT
source: Threads
Not just for seniors: teens turn to dim sum for emotional ‘Last Day’ send-off
SOCIAL BUZZ
02-03-2026 21:14 HKT
Gold rush in Yau Ma Tei as prices climb amid tensions
NEWS
21 hours ago
logo
(Video) Man pours oil on roller rink after dispute over children skateboarding in Chai Wan
NEWS
02-03-2026 03:19 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.