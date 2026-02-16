logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

China's 'Deep-sea Queen' honored by Nature

CHINA NEWS
16-02-2026 10:00 HKT

by

Vanessa Ho

logo
logo
logo
Du Mengran. NATURE
Du Mengran. NATURE

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A Unitree Robotics humanoid robot takes part in the freestyle competition at the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games, at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China's humanoid robots take centre stage for Lunar New Year showtime
CHINA NEWS
48 mins ago
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP This picture taken on February 5, 2026 shows people dancing at Chaoyang Park in Beijing.
China has slashed air pollution, but the 'war' isn't over
CHINA NEWS
2 hours ago
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Big Air Final - Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy - February 16, 2026. Megan Oldham of Canada celebrates after winning gold medal at the Women's Freeski Big Air Final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Olympics-Freestyle-Canada's Oldham pips Gu to take gold in women's big air
CHINA NEWS
2 hours ago
National flags are placed outside a room where Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and China's Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng address reporters after their meeting in Beijing, China, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Philippines says takes exception to China embassy comment on job losses
CHINA NEWS
3 hours ago
China's humanoid robots take centre stage for Lunar New Year showtime
CHINA NEWS
12 hours ago
Improper fireworks use triggers blast at Jiangsu shop, killing 8
CHINA NEWS
16-02-2026 00:50 HKT
File Photo
China confirms visa-free access for Canada, UK visitors from Feb 17
CHINA NEWS
15-02-2026 18:35 HKT
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands prior bilateral talks during the 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 14, 2026 in Munich, southern Germany. (AFP)
China wants 'new level' in Germany ties, Beijing's FM tells Merz
CHINA NEWS
15-02-2026 12:17 HKT
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
China's top diplomat warns against 'knee-jerk' calls for decoupling
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 17:27 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China top court says drivers responsible despite autonomous technology
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 14:25 HKT
Andy Lau (left) and Carol Chu (right)
Social media post sheds light on Andy Lau’s private life and wife’s warmth
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
15-02-2026 22:40 HKT
Orphaned monkey finds comfort in stuffed toy after mother's rejection
WORLD NEWS
16-02-2026 01:47 HKT
The DJI logo is displayed on the opening day of the Innovation For All (IFA), a technology and industry trade fair, in Berlin, Germany September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
China's DJI vice president detained on suspicion of bribery
TECH & STARTUP
15-02-2026 17:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.