logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

China forecasts over 2 million daily border crossings for Chinese New Year holiday

CHINA NEWS
12-02-2026 17:54 HKT
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)
National Immigration AdministrationChinese New Year holiday

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
China issued over 98m travel endorsements for HK, Macau, and Taiwan in 2025
HONG KONG NEWS
29-01-2026 13:30 HKT
Improper fireworks use triggers blast at Jiangsu shop, killing 8
CHINA NEWS
2 hours ago
File Photo
China confirms visa-free access for Canada, UK visitors from Feb 17
CHINA NEWS
8 hours ago
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands prior bilateral talks during the 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 14, 2026 in Munich, southern Germany. (AFP)
China wants 'new level' in Germany ties, Beijing's FM tells Merz
CHINA NEWS
15 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
China's top diplomat warns against 'knee-jerk' calls for decoupling
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 17:27 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China top court says drivers responsible despite autonomous technology
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 14:25 HKT
The Deepseek logo and a Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Chinese AI models festoon Spring Festival a year after DeepSeek shock
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 13:12 HKT
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP. Employees are seen at the ByteDance office in Shanghai on June 27, 2023.
All-in on AI: what TikTok creator ByteDance did next
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 12:35 HKT
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)
China’s Wang Yi urges EU to manage frictions, deepen cooperation
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 11:57 HKT
U.S. and China flags are pictured at Lancaster House in London, Britain, June 10, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville
China and US held anti-narcotics intelligence meeting, Xinhua reports
CHINA NEWS
13-02-2026 18:54 HKT
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.