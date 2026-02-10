logo
China set to widen footprint in Bangladesh as India's ties decline

CHINA NEWS
1 hour ago
People chant slogans during an election campaign rally for candidate Mamunul Haque, head of the Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, ahead of the national election, in Mohammadpur area, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 9, 2026. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People chant slogans during an election campaign rally for candidate Mamunul Haque, head of the Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, ahead of the national election, in Mohammadpur area, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 9, 2026. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the Financial Stability Oversight Council's annual report to Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bessent says senior Treasury staff visited China last week
CHINA NEWS
2 hours ago
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with President of China Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (Reuters)
China overturns Canadian's death sentence after Carney visit, lawyer says
CHINA NEWS
09-02-2026 12:39 HKT
(Video) Police inspector dies saving lives as swing ride collapses in India
WORLD NEWS
08-02-2026 22:22 HKT
China's Innovent signs US$350 million novel medicines deal with Eli Lilly
MARKET
08-02-2026 20:16 HKT
People carry a coffin as they attend a funeral for victims following the suicide explosion at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 7, 2026. (Reuters)
China condemns Islamabad mosque attack, pledges support for Pakistan
CHINA NEWS
08-02-2026 13:04 HKT
The launch pad for the Long March-2F rocket stands, ahead of the Shenzhou-21 spaceflight mission to China's Tiangong space station, at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
China launches reusable spacecraft for fourth time since 2020
CHINA NEWS
07-02-2026 18:38 HKT
Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP A police officer and a security guard are seen at the entrance of the United States embassy in La Paz, on February 6, 2026.
Bolivia wants closer US ties, without alienating China
CHINA NEWS
07-02-2026 14:39 HKT
A patient, who according to medics is suffering from Nipah infection, is shifted to an ICU of Nipah isolation ward in Kozhikode Medical College in Kozhikode district in the southern state of Kerala, India, July 20, 2024. REUTERS/CK Thanseer/File Photo
WHO says one person dead from Nipah virus in Bangladesh
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 13:38 HKT
Flags of Canada and China are placed for the first China-Canada economic and financial strategy dialogue in Beijing, China, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Pool
China overturns death sentence for Canadian in drug case
CHINA NEWS
07-02-2026 12:15 HKT
The People's Liberation Army Air Force Bayi Aerobatic Team perform during an aerial flying display at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Centre, in Singapore, February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo
China flexes its muscle at Singapore Airshow as US isolated
CHINA NEWS
06-02-2026 16:45 HKT
Countdown to CNY: New Year prospects for people born in the Year of the Snake
ARTS & CULTURE
09-02-2026 07:19 HKT
First photos of Epstein after jail suicide released, autopsy details revealed
WORLD NEWS
05-02-2026 04:36 HKT
Britain opens doors to thousands more Hongkongers under expanded BNO route
WORLD NEWS
16 hours ago
