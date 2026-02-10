China set to widen footprint in Bangladesh as India's ties decline

Read More
China's Innovent signs US$350 million novel medicines deal with Eli Lilly
08-02-2026 20:16 HKT
China condemns Islamabad mosque attack, pledges support for Pakistan
08-02-2026 13:04 HKT
China launches reusable spacecraft for fourth time since 2020
07-02-2026 18:38 HKT
Bolivia wants closer US ties, without alienating China
07-02-2026 14:39 HKT
WHO says one person dead from Nipah virus in Bangladesh
07-02-2026 13:38 HKT
China overturns death sentence for Canadian in drug case
07-02-2026 12:15 HKT
China flexes its muscle at Singapore Airshow as US isolated
06-02-2026 16:45 HKT