logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

Taiwan says it will lead high-tech supply chain with US

CHINA NEWS
29 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Taiwan'democratic'high-techsupply chainUS

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
People attend a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the U.S., calling for it to be allowed to determine its own future, in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026. (Reuters)
EU scrambles to avert Trump Greenland tariffs, prepares retaliation
WORLD NEWS
20 hours ago
Members of the Iranian community and supporters hold a doll representing the Iranin Spreme Leader Ali Khamenei on a gallow while other hold signs and pre-regime Iranian flags during a "Solidarity with the People of Iran" event in front of City Hall in Downtown on January 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)
Thousands march in US to back Iranian anti-government protesters
WORLD NEWS
20 hours ago
Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP APalestinian man reacts as he inspects a destroyed house after an Israeli military attack on the home of the al-Houli family, in which four people were reportedly killed, west of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip on January 16, 2026.
'Nothing's changed' in Gaza as US peace deal enters second phase
WORLD NEWS
17-01-2026 14:28 HKT
Palestinians move past the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the war, in Gaza City, January 16, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
US names Rubio, Tony Blair, Kushner to Gaza board under Trump's plan
WORLD NEWS
17-01-2026 11:29 HKT
Photo by ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO / AFP A woman walks her dog in the Old Nuuk neighbourhood on January 16, 2026 in Nuuk, Greenland.
Greenlanders put faith in Europe's troops and US Congress
WORLD NEWS
17-01-2026 11:17 HKT
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S. (Reuters)
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as chip stocks extend rally
MARKET
16-01-2026 22:38 HKT
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett gives a TV interview outside of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
White House adviser Hassett plays down probe of Fed chair Powell
MARKET
16-01-2026 22:00 HKT
A Taiwan flag flutters in Keelung, as China conducts "Justice Mission 2025" military drills around Taiwan, in Keelung, Taiwan, December 30, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan aims to be strategic AI partner with US under tariff deal
MARKET
16-01-2026 10:52 HKT
People enjoy an afternoon walk on January 15, 2026 in Nuuk, Greenland. (Photo by Alessandro RAMPAZZO / AFP)
European military mission in Greenland as US aim 'remains intact'
WORLD NEWS
16-01-2026 09:56 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump (Reuters)
US to finalize 2026 biofuel quotas by early March, drop import penalties, sources say
MARKET
15-01-2026 22:46 HKT
Nine-degree temperature plunge to grip Hong Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
Mainland student admits faking TOEFL score to graduate from Lingnan University
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
Runner carrying baby disqualified from Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon
HONG KONG NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.