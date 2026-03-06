Taiwan defence minister rejects opposition's cut-price budget and U.S. arms deadline

Read More
Taiwan seeks US assurances tariff deal terms will not change
24-02-2026 11:12 HKT
Australian warship transits Taiwan Strait, tracked by China's navy
22-02-2026 12:35 HKT
US, Taiwan finalize deal to cut tariffs, boost purchases of US goods
13-02-2026 12:07 HKT
Taiwan teams up with Shield AI to develop intelligent unmanned systems
12-02-2026 14:01 HKT
Taiwan says 40 percent shift of chip capacity to US is 'impossible'
09-02-2026 11:32 HKT
Taiwan zoo's endangered horses set to gallop into Lunar New Year spotlight
06-02-2026 15:40 HKT
Taiwan's TSMC to produce advanced chips at Japan plant
05-02-2026 15:36 HKT