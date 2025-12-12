US launches pact for AI supply chains to face China

(L-R) Ambassador of Japan to the United States, Shigeo Yamada and Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, U.S. Department of State, Jacob Helberg sign the Pax Silica Declaration, an agreement focused on economic security and the establishment of a new grouping of partners tailored for the AI economy at Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on December 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg/AFP