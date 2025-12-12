logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

US launches pact for AI supply chains to face China

CHINA NEWS
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(L-R) Ambassador of Japan to the United States, Shigeo Yamada and Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, U.S. Department of State, Jacob Helberg sign the Pax Silica Declaration, an agreement focused on economic security and the establishment of a new grouping of partners tailored for the AI economy at Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on December 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg/AFP
(L-R) Ambassador of Japan to the United States, Shigeo Yamada and Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, U.S. Department of State, Jacob Helberg sign the Pax Silica Declaration, an agreement focused on economic security and the establishment of a new grouping of partners tailored for the AI economy at Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on December 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg/AFP
USpactAIsupply chainsChina

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Mickey Mouse interacts with guests at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Make your own Mickey Mouse clip - Disney embraces AI
WORLD NEWS
24 mins ago
Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with top business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on December 10, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Trump moves to block AI regulation by states
WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
FILE PHOTO: ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, January 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI beefs up GPT models in AI race with Google
WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS
China promises fiscal boost next year, recognises 'prominent' imbalance
MARKET
16 hours ago
Drone view shows container traffic at Manzanillo seaport, in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico, December 14, 2023. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Mexico to raise tariffs on Chinese, Asian imports
MARKET
17 hours ago
From left, Kenneth Lee, section head of special project and business advisory, and Irina Fan.
HK exports to grow up to 9pc in 2026, boosted by AI-driven electronics demand
MARKET
17 hours ago
New World appoints China COO as executive director
MARKET
20 hours ago
A car drives by Nexperia factory amidst a shortage of chip supply caused by the diplomatic standoff between China and the Netherlands over the company, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China urges Dutch government to push Nexperia to visit for talks
CHINA NEWS
22 hours ago
Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP This picture taken on November 26, 2025 shows Guo Pu (L) dancing with her coach Li Shilong (R) and teammate Deng Siqi (C) for a Douyin (TikTok) video at a park in Pingyi county, in eastern China's Shandong province.
Breakout star: teenage B-girl on mission to show China is cool
CHINA NEWS
11-12-2025 11:24 HKT
The logo of ZTE is seen at its booth during the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, China June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Nicoco Chan/File Photo
China's ZTE may pay more than US$1 billion to the US over foreign bribery allegations, sources say
MARKET
11-12-2025 11:20 HKT
8-month-pregnant woman gives birth in Central mall toilet; both in stable condition
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
CupNoodles Museum to close in January after four-year run
HONG KONG NEWS
10-12-2025 19:32 HKT
Meat patty rice madness: Yuen Long cha chaan teng owner stressed despite sudden rush
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.