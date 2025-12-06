Eileen Gu returns to Olympic mountain in China and wins freeski debut in Shaun White's Snow League

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Gold medalist Eileen Gu Ailing of China poses during the awards ceremony for the women’s halfpipe finals at FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China’s Hebei Province, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Luo Yuan/Xinhua via AP, File)