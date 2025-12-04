logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region

CHINA NEWS
21 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A Chinese national flag flutters outside the U.N. building during the U.N. Commission on Narcotic Drugs annual meeting in Vienna, Austria, March 10, 2025. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo
A Chinese national flag flutters outside the U.N. building during the U.N. Commission on Narcotic Drugs annual meeting in Vienna, Austria, March 10, 2025. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo
MagnitudeearthquakeChinaXinjiang region

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
KaLeigh Long, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Westwin Elements and Melissa Sanderson, Director at American Rare Earths take part in a conversation with Reuters Americas Mining Correspondent Ernest Scheyder, during the Reuters NEXT conference in New York City, U.S., December 4, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
US minerals projects seek 'industrial vision' from Washington to compete with China
CHINA NEWS
1 hour ago
France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron are welcomed upon their arrival at Chengdu International Airport in southwestern China's Sichuan province on December 4, 2025. LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS
Xi joins Macron in southwest China on rare trip with a global leader outside Beijing
CHINA NEWS
1 hour ago
The DJI logo is displayed on the opening day of the Innovation For All (IFA), a technology and industry trade fair, in Berlin, Germany September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Chinese dronemaker DJI urges US to complete security review
CHINA NEWS
2 hours ago
U.S. and China flags are pictured at Lancaster House, on the second day scheduled for trade talks between the U.S. and China, in London, Britain, June 10, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville
US halted plans to sanction Chinese spy agency to maintain trade truce
CHINA NEWS
04-12-2025 12:17 HKT
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 12, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
British PM Starmer plans to visit China in late January, sources say
CHINA NEWS
03-12-2025 21:43 HKT
FILE PHOTO-A Chinese national flag is pictured REUTERS/Aly Song/Files
Chinese former anti-graft official sentenced to 15 years for bribery
CHINA NEWS
03-12-2025 20:40 HKT
Zhuque-3 rocket by China's private rocket firm LandSpace, takes off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China, December 3, 2025, in this handout picture provided by LandSpace. LandSpace/Handout via REUTERS
China's LandSpace fails to complete reusable rocket test
CHINA NEWS
03-12-2025 17:16 HKT
A person walks past Royal Mint Court, the proposed site of the new Chinese embassy, in London, Britain, November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville
UK delays decision for third time on China's plan for Europe's largest embassy
CHINA NEWS
03-12-2025 15:57 HKT
Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP In this picture taken on November 13, 2025, a pair of Rokid glasses show its display that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) at the offices of Rokid glasses in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province.
Chinese smart glasses firms eye overseas conquest
CHINA NEWS
03-12-2025 14:41 HKT
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at a Franco-Chinese business council meeting in Beijing, China April 6, 2023. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
France's Macron in China with Ukraine on the agenda
CHINA NEWS
03-12-2025 13:32 HKT
Final videos show last moments of 5 workers killed in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 07:35 HKT
Banks move to block suspected fraud after claims people changing addresses to Wang Fuk Court
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 12:05 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Husband's grief captured in global photo mourns missing wife in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 03:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.