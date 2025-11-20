Taiwan president shows support for Japan in China dispute with sushi lunch

Read More
Japan set to restart world's biggest nuclear plant: reports
19-11-2025 17:06 HKT
Japanese seafood caught up in escalating diplomatic dispute with China
19-11-2025 13:34 HKT
Japan counts cost of China's travel boycott as tensions flare
19-11-2025 11:20 HKT
Over 490,000 air tickets from China to Japan canceled
18-11-2025 18:20 HKT
China vows to 'protect safety of foreigners' amid Japan row
18-11-2025 17:02 HKT
China hints at Xi meeting with Japan's new premier Takaichi
18-11-2025 16:47 HKT
Taiwan to further tighten export controls for dual-use technology
18-11-2025 11:57 HKT
Poll ratings stay high for Japan PM Takaichi
17-11-2025 14:33 HKT
Hong Kong wakes to 13.2°C — coldest morning of the season
19-11-2025 11:25 HKT
Warmer winter for HK
18-11-2025 21:19 HKT