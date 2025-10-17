Automaker group warns Nexperia chip supply issue could quickly disrupt US production

Read More
OPEC+ agrees modest oil output hike from November, sources say
05-10-2025 17:57 HKT
Taiwan considers high-tech strategic partnership with United States
02-10-2025 16:32 HKT
Taiwan says 'will not agree' to making 50% of its chips in US
01-10-2025 11:12 HKT
More than 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom
20-09-2025 16:46 HKT
China auto industry body to launch discrimination probe into US chips
19-09-2025 17:56 HKT
New HK Island transit line on track for 2027 construction start
15-10-2025 17:55 HKT