logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

China replaces senior diplomat as questions persist on his whereabouts

CHINA NEWS
9 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee adjusts his glasses during a Q&A session for a lunch meeting of the 11th World Peace Forum at a hotel in Beijing, July 2, 2023. .(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee adjusts his glasses during a Q&A session for a lunch meeting of the 11th World Peace Forum at a hotel in Beijing, July 2, 2023. .(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev attends the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Interim President of the Republic of Mali Assimi Goita at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia June 23, 2025. Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS
Russia to increase LNG exports to China from Arctic and Sakhalin, energy minister says
CHINA NEWS
10 hours ago
Workers walk between precision-machining machines for automotive parts inside a factory at Kyowa Industrial Co. in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, Japan April 11, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Asian factories struggle as soft China, US demand takes toll
CHINA NEWS
13 hours ago
FILE - Chinese flag. (Reuters)
Tanker carrying 7th sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 cargo berths at China port
CHINA NEWS
30-09-2025 16:36 HKT
A mother holds Chinese flags as she helps her son take a picture on Tiananmen Square, in Beijing, China August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
China court sentences 11 members of Myanmar-based crime syndicate to death
CHINA NEWS
30-09-2025 15:38 HKT
Brian Warpup inspects one of his soybean fields in Warren, Ind., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) · Associated Press
Trump's trade battle with China puts US soybean farmers in peril
CHINA NEWS
27-09-2025 15:49 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Early-morning earthquake injures 7 in northwest China's Gansu province
CHINA NEWS
27-09-2025 14:57 HKT
The TikTok logo is seen outside the Chinese video app company’s Los Angeles offices on April 4, 2025 in Culver City, California. China said on September 26, 2025 it hoped the United States would provide "open and fair" treatment for TikTok and other Chinese companies investing in the country, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on a proposed deal for a US version of the popular app. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
More questions than answers surround Trump's TikTok deal
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 10:05 HKT
A tree lies toppled by Super Typhoon Ragasa’s fierce winds in Hong Kong, China, September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
South China cleans up after powerful Typhoon Ragasa
CHINA NEWS
25-09-2025 16:32 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Trump to meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, US official says
WORLD NEWS
25-09-2025 12:09 HKT
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses members of the U.N. Security Council during a high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
China leads nations with new climate plans, defying US climate denial
CHINA NEWS
25-09-2025 11:04 HKT
logo
(Video) Mother of eight-year-old baby abuser arrested after abuse video goes viral
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
Hong Kong overnight rate hits 5pc, year's peak
MARKET
30-09-2025 12:22 HKT
TVB denies report of sudden employee retirements
MARKET
29-09-2025 20:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.