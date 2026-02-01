logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
BREAKING NEWS

Ex-chief secretary Rafael Hui dies at 77 due to health issues

BREAKING NEWS
23 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Rafael Huichief secretarydies

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Man dies after collapsing on Hong Kong Trail following argument
HONG KONG NEWS
25-01-2026 19:23 HKT
File photo
Long-serving Russian envoy to North Korea dies
WORLD NEWS
09-12-2025 11:02 HKT
Elderly woman dies after being dragged under tour bus in Wan Chai
HONG KONG NEWS
05-12-2025 11:08 HKT
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney listens to President George W. Bush make a statement about the war supplemental funding bill and then answer questions from the press in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington April 3, 2007. (Reuters)
Dick Cheney, powerful former US vice president who pushed for Iraq war, dies at 84
WORLD NEWS
04-11-2025 19:52 HKT
Thailand's Queen Sirikit waves to people during her arrival in Chinatown for Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/File Photo
Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, influential style icon, dies at 93
WORLD NEWS
25-10-2025 10:50 HKT
Limp Bizkit founding bassist Sam Rivers dies aged 48
WORLD NEWS
19-10-2025 17:17 HKT
Former UBO boxing champion Bresson Brel dies after fainting in boxing studio in Central
HONG KONG NEWS
07-07-2025 10:01 HKT
South Korean actress Lee Seo-yi dies at 43
K POP & ASIA SHOWBIZ
02-07-2025 16:36 HKT
President, Founder and CEO of Fedex Frederick Smith. (Reuters/File)
FedEx founder and executive chairman Frederick Smith has died, CEO tells staff
WORLD NEWS
22-06-2025 15:29 HKT
Hiker dies after fainting on Wilson Trail
HONG KONG NEWS
18-06-2025 14:00 HKT
(File Photo)
New seatbelt law applies only to buses registered after Jan 25, says Doreen Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
30-01-2026 16:30 HKT
Govt to suspend mandatory bus seatbelt rule due to legal flaw
HONG KONG NEWS
30-01-2026 18:00 HKT
Robber had precise cash route Info; reporting victim arrested as accomplice in Sheung Wan 51m yen robbery
HONG KONG NEWS
31-01-2026 19:29 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.