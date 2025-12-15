logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
BREAKING NEWS

Night Recap - December 15, 2025

BREAKING NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Jimmy Lai found guilty of collusion and sedition in national security trial
BREAKING NEWS
12 hours ago
Night Recap - December 4, 2025
BREAKING NEWS
04-12-2025 20:55 HKT
Two workers trapped on suspended working platform in Kennedy Town rescued
BREAKING NEWS
03-12-2025 16:33 HKT
Tai Po fire death toll rises to 128
BREAKING NEWS
28-11-2025 07:00 HKT
Two bodies found in separate incidents off Lamma Island and Shek Kwu Chau
BREAKING NEWS
23-11-2025 21:13 HKT
File photo
HK reports one new imported case of chikungunya fever in Kwai Tsing
BREAKING NEWS
20-11-2025 21:45 HKT
Mercury to dip to 14 degrees on Wed: Observatory
BREAKING NEWS
17-11-2025 13:18 HKT
A view of the dome of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. U.S., September 19, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura
US Senate passes bill to end government shutdown, sends to House
BREAKING NEWS
11-11-2025 10:39 HKT
Japan issues tsunami advisory following 6.7 magnitude quake
BREAKING NEWS
09-11-2025 16:42 HKT
Sex video forces hospital to suspend top staff
BREAKING NEWS
06-11-2025 20:03 HKT
Actions required from abandoned-car owners under new regime effective December 22
HONG KONG NEWS
14-12-2025 14:34 HKT
24-year-old shooter was in critical condition in the hospital. X@JvniorLive
Father and son behind Bondi mass shooting, Australia police say
WORLD NEWS
16 hours ago
logo
Emergency workers transport a person on a stretcher after a reported shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Death toll climbs to 15 after mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach
WORLD NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.