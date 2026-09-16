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WORLD

Woman seriously injured after hair gets caught in Ferris wheel in India

WORLD
21 mins ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured after her hair became entangled in a rotating bearing on a Ferris wheel at a fair in Maharashtra, India.

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The incident happened on Friday (Sep 11) at a fair held near the Puneshwar Mahadev Temple in Yavatmal district as part of the annual Tanha Pola festival. The fair attracted large crowds from nearby villages.

The woman, identified as Bali Maroti Talikote, was riding the Ferris wheel when her hair became entangled in a bearing behind her seat as the ride began spinning.

The ride continued to spin, violently pulling her hair and tearing away a large portion of her scalp.

Her screams alerted other visitors, who found her covered in blood and raised the alarm.

Police officers at the fair, assisted by local residents, managed to stop the ride and rescue the woman. She was then taken to a private hospital for treatment.

The accident has raised concerns over safety measures for amusement rides at local fairs.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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