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WORLD

Former Philippines leader Duterte due in ICC courtroom to assess if fit for murder trial

WORLD
38 mins ago
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Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends the House Quad Committee hearing investigating his administration's war on drugs, at the House of Representatives, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2024. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends the House Quad Committee hearing investigating his administration's war on drugs, at the House of Representatives, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2024. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo

Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte is expected to appear in public for the first time on Wednesday since being transferred to the International Criminal Court 18 months ago to face murder charges related to his war on drugs.

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Duterte, 81, served as president from 2016 to 2022, before being charged with crimes against humanity for creating, funding and arming death squads that targeted narcotics peddlers and users. He was arrested and taken to The Hague in March 2025.

On Wednesday, judges will hear arguments about his health and ability to stand trial, which is scheduled to begin in November. His lawyers have argued that he suffers from cognitive decline and is not well enough.

Duterte's lawyer and family did not respond to requests for comment.

ICC judges said in January that Duterte's health was good enough for him to follow proceedings and requested his presence in court, rather than by video link from the detention unit.

Duterte's warrant says he was responsible for a widespread and systematic campaign that led to thousands of killings between 2011 and 2019, including when he served as mayor of the southern Davao city.

ICC prosecutors have said as many as 30,000 people may have been killed in the crackdown, the details of which were reported in a Reuters investigation.

According to police, 6,200 suspects were killed during anti-drug operations. Duterte said he instructed police to act in self-defence and told supporters he was ready to "rot in jail" if it meant ridding the Philippines of illicit drugs.

Reuters

PhilippinesFormer leaderDuterteICC courtroomassessmentfitmurder trial

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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