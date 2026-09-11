logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Researchers eye AI revolution in natural disaster forecasts

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ELODIE LE MAOU / AFP This aerial photograph shows the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre (CSCS), which hosts the Alps supercomputer, in Lugano, southern Switzerland, on August 27, 2026.
Photo by ELODIE LE MAOU / AFP This aerial photograph shows the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre (CSCS), which hosts the Alps supercomputer, in Lugano, southern Switzerland, on August 27, 2026.

A revolution in forecasting natural disasters is underway, say researchers in Switzerland who are training AI models on vast troves of NASA climate data to produce potentially-lifesaving data at lightning speed.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

They are feeding the NASA file stash into one of the world's most powerful supercomputers so artificial intelligence can speed up and expand vital weather and climate forecasting, and spot patterns scientists could not have seen.

AI models are increasingly used in weather and climate forecasting and for early detection of natural hazards.

As well as speed, they carry the promise of spotting previously imperceptible patterns in satellite and other data, potentially making it possible to flag in advance disasters like Nepal's devastating flood, which last month left thousands dead or missing.

But training such AI models requires vast amounts of high-quality climate and Earth observation data, and significant computing power.

Researchers at Switzerland's Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH) say they now have both, after copying around 100 petabytes of publicly available NASA data onto servers adjacent to one of the world's most powerful supercomputers, known as Alps.

"This is a huge scientific opportunity," said Thomas Schulthess, an ETH computational physics professor and head of the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre (CSCS) in the southern city of Lugano.

Standing in front of rows of what look like giant filing cabinets that contain Alps, he told AFP he was excited to have all of NASA's climate data plugged directly into the machine.

"It's really enabling scientists to do things we would not even have thought of before," he said.

 

- Data is 'everything' -

 

It took approximately a year to copy the roughly six billion NASA files onto servers connected to the supercomputer, said Reto Knutti, a climate physics professor who heads ETH's Center for Climate Systems Modeling (C2SM).

That is equivalent to around 20 million feature-length films in terms of data volume, or around a million times the storage on a typical computer, he told AFP.

Now the researchers are using the mass of information to develop AI models that can speed up and expand vital weather and climate forecasting.

"Data is essentially everything," Knutti said.

"The next step will be making sense of the data".

That is where the proximity to the massive computing power of Alps comes in, Schulthess said, nodding to the clusters of servers humming loudly just metres (feet) from the supercomputer.

"It matters whether you can move the data within a few seconds or whether you have to wait days for the data to come," he said

New AI-generated statistical models are far faster than the traditional process of using mathematically equations to simulate the complex processes taking place in the oceans and atmosphere.

There is "a revolution in weather forecasting", Knutti said, describing the statistical models as "really, really powerful" and "incredibly fast".

 

- 'Save lives' -

 

Instead of the hours traditionally needed to produce a forecast, a statistical model based on pattern recognition "can run a global weather forecast for multiple days -- the whole globe -- in a minute or so", he pointed out.

And while expensive to train, the models are "cheap to run", he said, meaning "you can do more iterations, maybe every few minutes, to see if some specific weather pattern exists".

"That allows us to do early warning systems to save lives."

Not all disasters are foreseeable but those that relate to geology, like landslides and glacier collapses, can often be detected early in the data, if there is capacity to spot the pattern.

Kutti pointed to the case of the Swiss village of Blatten, which was wiped out by a dramatic glacier collapse in May last year, "that was visible in satellite data more than a year before it actually happened".

Thanks to close monitoring, Swiss authorities evacuated the village a week before the collapse, avoiding mass casualties.

Closer monitoring could also possibly have sounded the alarm before the devastating August 26 glacial collapse on the Nepal-China border.

Nature reported last week satellite image analysis showed some warning signs before the disaster, which, had they been spotted, could have flagged the area "as a hotspot warranting closer attention and monitoring".

Knutti agreed that this was a good example of how satellite data could potentially be used for "systematic observing systems for disaster prevention that could save hundreds or thousands of lives".

AFP

ResearchersAI revolutionnatural disasterforecasts

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Security" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Researchers discover additional backdoors in Chinese-made Zbtlink routers
CHINA
27-08-2026 18:15 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media prior to a Marine One departure from the South Lawn of the White House on May 8, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is flying to Sterling, Virginia to attend a LIV Golf dinner. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP
China trade beats forecasts in April despite Mideast war
CHINA
09-05-2026 13:28 HKT
Three reasons behind recent forecast misses on cold nights: Former HKO assistant director
NEWS
08-02-2026 20:43 HKT
A gold seller weighs a gold watch bracelet inside a gold shop, on the day that gold surges to set a fresh record high, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Morgan Stanley forecasts gold at US$4,800 by fourth quarter of 2026
FINANCE
06-01-2026 22:02 HKT
Oreo boxes are displayed on a shelf in a supermarket in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 29, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
Can you really be addicted to food? Researchers are uncovering convincing similarities to drug addiction
WORLD
14-10-2025 11:41 HKT
AP file photo
UN special envoy Julie Bishop makes trip to war-torn Myanmar after devastating earthquake
WORLD
10-04-2025 19:16 HKT
Tesla CEO Elon Musk wears a 'Trump Was Right About Everything!' hat while attending a cabinet meeting at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 24, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
OpenAI countersues Elon Musk, claims harassment
WORLD
10-04-2025 12:46 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris as part of South Korean President Lee's state visit to France, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool
South Korea's Lee to host Central Asia summit in Seoul next week
WORLD
40 mins ago
Photo by PANUMAS SANGUANWONG / THAI NEWS PIX / AFP Police officers escort senior Buddhist monk Phra Wachirayan Wi (C, white shirt), outside the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Crime Suppression Division (CSD) in Bangkok on September 11, 2026, after he was arrested on charges including embezzlement and money laundering.
Thai abbot arrested in $2.8 mn embezzlement, sex scandal
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / AFP Member of the radical feminist theatre troupe Tremendous Circus, Hina Haruka, poses for photo with her Gothic Lolita dress on the street in the Harajuku district of Tokyo on July 30, 2026.
Japan feminist theatre fights misogyny in 'cute' fashion
WORLD
1 hour ago
Two foreign tourists arrested at airport hours after tagging MTR train in Chai Wan depot break-in
NEWS
20 hours ago
MTR Corp signs five MoUs to explore opportunities across Belt and Road markets
NEWS
21 hours ago
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
NEWS
10-09-2026 10:36 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.