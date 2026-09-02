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WORLD

Denmark sends conscripts to Greenland as Arctic tensions grow

WORLD
25 mins ago
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Soldiers participate in a military exercise for the first Danish conscript soldiers in Greenland since a reform of military conscription was implemented in February 2026, near Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, August 28, 2026. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe
Soldiers participate in a military exercise for the first Danish conscript soldiers in Greenland since a reform of military conscription was implemented in February 2026, near Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, August 28, 2026. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe

For the first time in recent history, Danish conscripts have been deployed to Greenland, as Denmark moves to bolster its presence in the Arctic after U.S. demands to acquire the territory.

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U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly sought to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish island, citing national security concerns and accusing Copenhagen of neglecting Arctic defence. Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected the idea.

The conscripts are part of the first cohort under Denmark's new extended conscription programme, aimed at producing soldiers able to operate in one of the kingdom's most strategically important and challenging regions.

"It shows presence that we're here and not just thinking of our own skin. And also thinking of the people in Greenland," 19-year-old conscript David told Reuters.

Copenhagen has pledged billions of dollars to strengthen Arctic defences after Denmark's defence minister acknowledged years of underinvestment in the region.

"Of course, we are a part of a bigger picture of the strategic communication about Greenland, but our role here is just to continue the training of the conscripts, the soldiers, and get more experience with the training in the Arctic terrain and climate," company commander Captain Laura Jepsen said.

The conscripts are taking part in Arctic Endurance, a Danish military exercise that trains soldiers for combat and survival in extreme cold-weather conditions.

The drill forms part of Arctic Sentry, a NATO mission launched this year to strengthen the alliance's Arctic presence and ease tensions within NATO after Trump's remarks about Greenland.

Russia, which maintains the Arctic's largest military footprint, has criticised NATO's growing activity in the region, describing it as a direct security threat that increases the risk of confrontation.

China has increased its activity in the mineral-rich region, mostly in partnership with Moscow.

Training north of the Arctic Circle, the conscripts moved through a landscape of bare rock and open expanses with no trees in sight.

"I think it sends a message that Denmark is reinforcing itself for the future," Anton, 22, one of the conscripts, said.

Reuters

DenmarkconscriptsGreenlandArctic tensions

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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