No corn dogs? Trump's 'Great American State Fair' threatens to be a flop

Deserted booths, sparse crowds and prayer tents. Welcome to the Great American State Fair, where a celebration of the country's 250th birthday has morphed into a new political battlefront.

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Summers in Washington are notoriously steamy, but the proverbial heat has soared over the 16-day fair and how people view President Donald Trump's tight grip on the event.

"This is once in a lifetime," military veteran Rhonda Smith, a 42-year-old living in Virginia, told AFP on Tuesday as she ducked into one pavilion to escape the punishing sun on the National Mall.

"It's important to support our president and the beautification of DC and all the things that go with it," she said, dismissing the naysayers and adding "I think everyone should attend."

Critics have not been so kind.

"Underwhelming," scoffed Jesse, a 50-year-old therapist as he walked on the mall.

"As soon as Trump takes something over, he makes it political, he makes it about himself, and that's why it's so empty," said Jesse, who gave only his first name.

The fair was conceived years ago by a bipartisan group of lawmakers as a celebration of American history, culture and innovation.

But Trump's Freedom 250 group has largely taken over the festivities -- triggering a bitter clash over control, and harsh criticism over the lackluster exhibits and downbeat atmosphere.

Each state has a booth, but some are virtually empty after several states -- Massachusetts and North Carolina among them -- declined to officially participate.

Pavilion structures have ill-fitting plastic coverings that contrast with the timeless marble and granite Smithsonian museums nearby.

- Birthday blues -

Jesse and others argue the fair lacks the all-American character that is part of state fairs across the country, where youths handle livestock, ride on rollercoasters and gorge on sweet delicacies such as funnel cake.

There are whiffs of genuine Americana on the mall: a large Ferris wheel, a rodeo and multiple stages hosting music and talks.

But there are no life-size butter cows, or livestock shows, tractor pulls, or corn dogs -- a classic deep-fried snack.

Instead, US government agencies are featured, including the Department of Defense, with a "War" banner hanging outside its pavilion. Inside, children tried on bullet-proof vests.

In another government pavilion, images of a newly re-designed US passport, featuring Trump's likeness, are on display.

Near the center of the mall stands a small-scale replica of the vast "triumphal arch" that the president wants erected in the capital.

It proved a bit much even for Gary Freyer, a Trump supporter attending from neighboring Maryland, who wrinkled his nose at the arch and considered how the president has sought to put his stamp on the fair.

"He wants to be remembered," the 76-year-old told AFP. "I think it's a little overboard."

Several exhibitors have also drawn attention, including Hillsdale College, a small school influential with conservatives, the Museum of the Bible, and Revival Ministries International.

"Can I pray for you?" asked a man outside a revival tent to fair attendees walking past.

Online criticism has been ferocious, with influencers deriding the fair as a boondoggle co-opted by the White House.

"Not a funnel cake, corn dog, bucket lemonade, or fried Snickers in sight," local politician Christina Henderson wrote on social media.

"The only ride is the Ferris Wheel. It’s not that kind of state fair, y'all."

As she wandered through the booths and pavilions, Spaniard Laura Rodriguez, looked on the positive side. "I don't really like crowded places," she said.

AFP