logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Supreme Court spurns Trump on birthright citizenship, allows transgender sports bans

WORLD
24 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The U.S. Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump a painful defeat on Tuesday by rejecting his move to restrict birthright citizenship on the final day of its momentous term, while also letting states ban transgender student athletes from women's sports teams and striking down more campaign finance limits.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The top U.S. judicial body's annual term — nine months long — was packed with major rulings, including some big victories for Trump in areas such as presidential powers and immigration as well as losses for him on tariffs, firing a Federal Reserve official and, on Tuesday, birthright citizenship.

The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority that includes three Trump appointees.

Limiting birthright citizenship was one of the top priorities in the Republican president's crackdown on immigration — so much so that he signed an executive order on the matter on his first day back in office last year.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, who authored Tuesday's 6-3 decision, said Trump's directive violated language in the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment that guarantees citizenship to virtually anyone born in the United States, with a few narrow exceptions.

The 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868 in the aftermath of the Civil War that ended slavery in the United States, confers citizenship to those born in the United States who are "subject to the jurisdiction thereof." There were narrow exceptions such as the children of foreign diplomats or members of an enemy occupying force.

"Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights — to freely participate in our political community," Roberts wrote, adding that the authors of the 14th Amendment extended that promise to every free-born person in the land.

"We keep that promise today," Roberts wrote.

Trump's directive instructed federal agencies not to recognize the citizenship of children born in the United States if neither parent is an American citizen or legal permanent resident, also called a "green card" holder. Critics have accused Trump of racial and religious discrimination in his approach to immigration.

Ahead of the ruling, some experts had estimated that Trump's directive could affect the legal status of as many as 250,000 ‌babies born each year and could require the families of millions more to prove the citizenship status of their newborns.

"The court's decision reaffirms a fundamental American promise — if you are born here, you are a citizen," said ACLU National Legal Director Cecillia Wang, who argued the case on behalf of the challengers at the Supreme Court.

"A president cannot change the Constitution by executive fiat," Wang added.

Following Tuesday's ruling, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that the ruling was "too bad for our Country" and urged Congress "to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship."

TRANSGENDER SPORTS

The controversy over transgender athletes has become enmeshed in the American culture wars.

Laws in West Virginia and Idaho designate sports teams at public schools including universities according to "biological sex" and bar "students of the male sex" from female teams. The states said the laws preserve fair and safe competition for women and girls. Twenty-five other states have similar laws.

Critics saw the measures as part of a broader assault on the rights of transgender Americans by Trump and various states.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned ​decisions by lower courts siding with transgender students who challenged the bans in the two states as violating the Constitution and a federal anti-discrimination law.

The court decided 9-0 that the state laws do not violate the Title IX civil rights statute that bars discrimination in education "on the basis of sex." The justices divided along ideological lines — with the six conservative justices in the majority — in deciding that the measures also do not violate the 14th Amendment guarantee of equal protection under the law.

"Consistent with Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause, we hold that the states may maintain women's and girls' sports for biological ​females. They may determine eligibility for women's and girls' sports based on biological sex. The Constitution and Title IX do not require an overhaul of women's and girls' sports throughout ⁠America," conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the ruling.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said after the ruling: "BIG WIN: The United States Supreme Court just RULED AGAINST MEN PLAYING IN WOMEN'S SPORTS. Wow! That takes that ridiculous situation off the table!!!"

It was the court's second major ruling against transgender plaintiffs in a span of a year. In a case from Tennessee in June 2025, it let states ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender minors.

CAMPAIGN FINANCE

The court has ruled against various campaign finance restrictions since 2010. On Tuesday, it sided with Republican challengers including Vice President JD Vance to federal limits on coordinated spending between political parties and candidates, as major Republican committees head toward the November midterm elections with a significant cash advantage over their Democratic counterparts.

The ruling was 6-3, authored by Kavanaugh and powered by the conservative justices. The court found that the current cap on the amount of money parties can spend on campaigns with input from candidates violated the Constitution's First Amendment protections against government abridgment of freedom of speech.

A CONSEQUENTIAL TERM

The court issued numerous important rulings during its term.

In February, it rejected Trump's sweeping global tariffs pursued under a law meant for national emergencies.

On Monday, it backed Trump's firing of a Federal Trade Commission member, expanding his powers over the government while overturning a 1935 precedent that had long curtailed the ability of presidents to fire officials at independent agencies. But it also refused in a separate case to let him immediately fire Lisa Cook, a Federal Reserve Board of Governors member.

The court in April gutted a key provision of the Voting Rights Act in a victory for Republicans. This month, it let Trump's administration rescind a humanitarian status protecting hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants from deportation, and sided with him over asylum seekers.

In March, it rejected a Colorado law that banned psychotherapists from using "conversion" talk therapy intended to change an LGBT minor's sexual orientation or gender identity.

The court further expanded gun rights this month. It struck down a Hawaii law restricting the carrying of handguns on private property open to the public, like most businesses, without the owner's permission. It also limited the application of a U.S. law that bars firearms possession by certain drug users.

The court on Tuesday also took up some cases to hear during its next term, which begins in October. They include another major gun case — challenges to state-level bans on assault-style rifles.

Reuters

Supreme Courtbirthright citizenshipTrump

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo/Reuters
Uncertainty over Qatar diplomacy clouds prospects for US-Iran deal
WORLD
36 mins ago
Fireworks explode above the White House at the conclusion of UFC Freedom 250, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee
Trump's 'Freedom Trucks' celebrate US 250th anniversary with 'gift from God' message
WORLD
9 hours ago
Asylum seekers arrive at the B and M Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge, to attend their appointment with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), on the day of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in Matamoros, Mexico January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Rights groups file complaint against Ghana over Trump deportations
WORLD
14 hours ago
Photo by - / AFP This aerial photograph shows boats anchored off Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula near the Strait of Hormuz on June 27, 2026.
Trump says Iran meeting to take place in Qatar
WORLD
19 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
US and Iran negotiators head to Doha, but meeting uncertain
WORLD
21 hours ago
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, accompanied by lawyer Abbe Lowell, walks outside the U.S. Supreme Court, as Supreme Court justices consider U.S. President Donald Trump's effort to fire her, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 21, 2026. REUTERS
US Supreme Court rejects Trump's unprecedented bid to fire Fed's Cook
FINANCE
29-06-2026 22:39 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Iran and US agree to halt attacks and renew talks, Axios reports
WORLD
29-06-2026 06:38 HKT
A U.S. passport featuring an image and signature of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen this rendering released by the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. U.S. State Department/Handout via REUTERS
Trump unveils new US passport -- with picture of himself
WORLD
27-06-2026 14:22 HKT
Guests take cover after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the dinner. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump to return to hotel where potential assassination attempt was thwarted
WORLD
26-06-2026 18:08 HKT
Crude shipments through Hormuz at highest since Iran war began
WORLD
26-06-2026 05:32 HKT
(file photo)
Observatory raises weekend wind forecast; tropical cyclone may bring Force 7 winds to high ground on July 4
NEWS
11 hours ago
File Photo
Low-pressure system to bring nine days of rain, strong winds to HK
NEWS
29-06-2026 21:28 HKT
HK millionaires need $11.2 mln for GBA retirement: survey
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.