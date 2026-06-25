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WORLD

Trump meets munitions makers amid push to replenish weapons stockpiles

WORLD
1 hour ago
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37th Air Defense Missile Squadron's Patriot missile systems, on the day of a ceremony announcing it's full combat readiness for the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) attended by Poland's Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and U.S. Ambassador to Poland Thomas Rose, at the 3rd Warsaw Air Defense Missile Brigade's base in Sochaczew, Poland, December 18, 2025. Agencja Wyborcza.pl/Jacek Marczewski via REUTERS
37th Air Defense Missile Squadron's Patriot missile systems, on the day of a ceremony announcing it's full combat readiness for the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) attended by Poland's Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and U.S. Ambassador to Poland Thomas Rose, at the 3rd Warsaw Air Defense Missile Brigade's base in Sochaczew, Poland, December 18, 2025. Agencja Wyborcza.pl/Jacek Marczewski via REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump met with munitions makers at the White House on Wednesday as his administration pushes to expand weapons production after military operations in Iran and other conflicts drew down U.S. stockpiles.

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The United States has supplied large quantities of weapons to allies while also using munitions in its own military operations, raising concerns about inventories of key air-defense and precision-guided weapons, and increasing pressure on contractors to boost output.

Two people briefed on the meeting said it ran longer than expected because everyone was given time to speak. The sources said Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg at times pushed back on industry claims about production progress, citing delays on key programs.

One source said the initial message to executives was “you’re not doing enough.” By the end, the tone had shifted toward cooperation, with officials saying the goal was to “get on a war footing” and work together to speed up production.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for details on the meeting and the topics discussed.

The meeting marks the second White House gathering with chief executives of major defense firms focused on ramping up weapons production. A March meeting included the CEOs and other officials from BAE Systems BAES.L, Lockheed Martin LMT.N, Northrop Grumman NOC.N, RTX Corp RTX.N, Boeing BA.N, Honeywell Aerospace HONAV.O and L3Harris Technologies LHX.N, along with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Pentagon negotiators are pressing contractors to move much faster, with tentative production agreements struck earlier this year at the center of those efforts.

The agreements include a deal with Lockheed Martin to triple production of Patriot interceptors and quadruple output of THAAD interceptors, which are used to shoot down ballistic missiles. Separate multiyear deals with RTX aim to boost production of Tomahawk cruise missiles and AMRAAM air-to-air missiles. The deals, announced as "framework agreements," have yet to be converted into contracts.

Five defense industry executives, speaking on condition of anonymity, welcomed the agreements, but said Congress must first appropriate funding before companies can invest more heavily in components and production capacity. Investing before receiving government payments under the agreements would weigh on free cash flow and could hurt second-half earnings, they said.

The administration has steadily increased pressure on defense contractors to prioritize production over shareholder payouts. Trump signed an executive order in January to identify contractors deemed to be underperforming on government contracts while continuing to distribute profits to shareholders.

GM Defense GM.N, the automaker's defense ‌business unit, and Lockheed have said the U.S. Department of Defense helped facilitate a partnership between the two companies because of growing demand for additional production capacity.

The Senate Armed Services Committee this month approved its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, backing total defense spending of $1.15 trillion and providing multiyear procurement authority for several types of munitions and weapons. The bill is not expected to become law until autumn, although separate appropriations or supplemental funding could come sooner.

Demand for air defense systems has surged among the United States and its allies amid heightened geopolitical tensions and the conflict in Iran.

Reuters

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