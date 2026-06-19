logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Ukraine brings the war to Moscow as huge blasts shake refinery

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The blast was so powerful that the huge disc-shaped lid of an oil storage tank was launched into the sky over Moscow like a frisbee.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Evading Russian air defences, Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in southeast Moscow on Thursday for the second time in three days, igniting a fierce blaze that spewed out clouds of black smoke.

The attacks are part of a wider Ukrainian campaign to cripple the oil industry whose revenues finance Russia's war effort.

But by striking with apparent impunity at a piece of critical infrastructure located inside Moscow's ring road, just 16 km (10 miles) from the Kremlin, Ukraine is also sending a message to ordinary Russians.

"One of the most popular questions asked by Muscovites this morning is 'What is going on?' I can answer. Your country started a war of aggression against ours. For years, it has been killing our people. Now that you know what's going on, ask Putin when he is planning to end it," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha posted on X.

Kyiv says its strikes deep inside Russia are evidence that it is turning the tide of the war - a message that President Volodymyr zelensky took this week to U.S. President Donald Trump and other G7 leaders at a summit in France.

A Kremlin aide denied on Thursday that the battlefield situation was shifting in Ukraine's favour and said Trump had been "pumped up" with harmful ideas at the meeting. There was no immediate comment from President Vladimir Putin, who was hosting leaders from Southeast Asia at a summit in the city of Kazan.

ATTACK CAUSES MAJOR DISRUPTION

Throughout more than four years of war, political analysts and opinion pollsters say many Russians have sought to shut out the reality of the conflict - still described by the Kremlin as a "special military operation" - and get on with their lives.

Moscow has been periodically hit by drones since as far back as May 2023, when two of them reached the Kremlin itself, without causing damage. Until now such attacks had scarcely intruded on everyday life in the city of 13 million people.

On Thursday, however, there was major disruption across the capital. Flights were suspended at all Moscow airports and traffic halted on the highway around the city near the refinery. Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow's busiest, was evacuated.

In online chat rooms, some residents complained about the lack of warning, saying no sirens had sounded.

A Moscow news channel reported that suburban residents said a shower of rain had left spots and smears of oil on cars and window sills.

In a sign of the broader economic impact of Ukrainian attacks, gasoline shortages have emerged in some parts of the country in recent weeks.

Russia, the world's third-biggest oil producer and a major oil and fuel exporter, is set to import fuel by sea this month, industry sources have told Reuters.

Moscow authorities said the petrol situation in and around the capital was "normal", but the federal anti-monopoly watchdog asked a major retailer to explain why it had hiked prices by 19% in the past week for the most popular grade of gasoline.

For Kyiv, the value of the attacks is partly symbolic. Images of fire and destruction in the Russian capital spread rapidly across the internet, often accompanied by mocking and gleeful comments at Moscow's expense.

Andrei Medvedev, a pro-government blogger and Russian TV host, said those who posted such footage should be prosecuted.

"A few days ago, some idiots filmed and posted the video, and the enemy watched it, assessed it, and adjusted the next strike. So, those who posted the video are committing pure treason," he wrote on Telegram.

Reuters

Ukraine-Russia War

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Ukraine-Russia peace talks still expected this week, Zelensky says
WORLD
03-03-2026 04:33 HKT
Photo: AP
Ukraine, Russia end second round of peace talks with agreement on prisoner swap, new meeting
WORLD
06-02-2026 06:12 HKT
Zelensky says security guarantees document from US is 100% ready
WORLD
26-01-2026 04:09 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says of alleged Ukraine attack on Putin: 'I was very angry about it'
WORLD
30-12-2025 06:24 HKT
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. File Photo/AP
Russia says Ukraine tried to attack Putin's residence but Kyiv says Moscow is lying
WORLD
30-12-2025 00:32 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Putin and Trump do not support European-Ukrainian temporary ceasefire idea, the Kremlin says
WORLD
29-12-2025 03:48 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Zelensky meets Trump in Florida for talks on Ukraine peace plan
WORLD
29-12-2025 02:04 HKT
British Storm Shadow missiles. FILE PHOHO/REUTERS
Ukraine fires Storm Shadows, drones to hit Russia's oil, gas facilities
WORLD
26-12-2025 02:17 HKT
Photo: AFP
Russian air attack on Ukraine kills three and sparks sweeping outages
WORLD
24-12-2025 04:47 HKT
Russian soldiers hold a flag in Siversk, a city in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. AP
Ukraine says withdrawn troops from eastern town of Siversk
WORLD
24-12-2025 01:20 HKT
Black rainstorm warning in force as heavy rain disrupts schools and clinics
NEWS
16 hours ago
Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park
NEWS
18-06-2026 03:48 HKT
Man, 36, arrested for sexually assaulting 4 intoxicated men in bars and filming attacks
NEWS
18-06-2026 01:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.