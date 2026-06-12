Iranian forces prevent tanker from entering Strait of Hormuz without coordination, state media reports

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US military secretly helped 100 mn barrels of oil through Hormuz: Trump
11-06-2026 05:33 HKT
US disables Iran-bound tanker in Gulf of Oman; Indian crew safe after fire
09-06-2026 04:16 HKT
Iran, Israel say hostilities on hold after first attacks since truce
09-06-2026 04:00 HKT
Iraq exported 10 million barrels of oil through Strait of Hormuz in April
16-05-2026 16:01 HKT
Oil tankers transiting Strait of Hormuz since start of Iran war
15-05-2026 17:14 HKT
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
11-06-2026 00:05 HKT
100 y/o biologist David Attenborough shares 4 longevity habits
07-06-2026 12:00 HKT