logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Japan lifts advisory a week after 7.7-magnitude quake

WORLD
17 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The jolt was so intense that it shook buildings in far away Tokyo and spurred authorities to issue tsunami warnings for much of the northeast coast © Philip FONG / AFP
The jolt was so intense that it shook buildings in far away Tokyo and spurred authorities to issue tsunami warnings for much of the northeast coast © Philip FONG / AFP

Japan lifted on Monday a special advisory warning of an increased risk of major earthquakes after a powerful 7.7-magnitude tremor hit the country's north and prompted a tsunami alert.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The advisory was issued a few hours after the April 20 quake struck in Pacific waters off northern Iwate prefecture. It was also felt in Tokyo, hundreds of kilometres (miles) away.

"As of 5:00 pm (0800 GMT) today, the period during which the government issued a special warning... has ended," Kota Iwamura, a Cabinet Office official in charge of disaster prevention, told reporters.

He cautioned, however, that "this does not mean the possibility of a major quake has disappeared".

"There is a possibility that a major earthquake could occur suddenly without any preceding tremors."

Japan is one of the world's most seismically active countries, sitting on top of four major tectonic plates along the western edge of the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

The archipelago, home to around 125 million people, typically experiences around 1,500 jolts every year and accounts for about 18 percent of the world's earthquakes.

The vast majority are mild, although the damage they cause varies according to their location and the depth below the Earth's surface at which they strike.

Last week's earthquake injured at least 10 people, including two seriously, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Japan is haunted by the memory of a massive 9.0-magnitude undersea quake in 2011, which triggered a tsunami that left around 18,500 people dead or missing, and caused a devastating meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

 

(AFP)

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Since US-Israeli strikes on Iran began in late February, North Korea has conducted five missile launches © Jung Yeon-je / AFP
North Korea strengthens nuclear push as US flails in Middle East
WORLD
1 hour ago
Chronic kidney disease is common among older cats, affecting up to 40 percent of felines aged more than 10, and 80 percent of those over 15 © Philip FONG / AFP/File
Japan startup seeks approval of cat kidney disease treatment
WORLD
1 hour ago
Remains of two men who died in the volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient Roman city of Pompeii are discovered in a dig in Pompeii, Italy November 18, 2020. (Reuters/File)
Archaeologists use AI to generate image of Pompeii victim
WORLD
1 hour ago
Italy extradites suspected Chinese hacker wanted by US authorities, says source
WORLD
3 hours ago
French teen faces jail in Singapore for licking vending machine straw
WORLD
3 hours ago
Japan's Trade Minister may attend APEC in China since diplomatic rift
WORLD
4 hours ago
A rider for the delivery platform Foodpanda rides past the President House at the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 26, 2026 after authorities lifted the heightened security and restrictions imposed in the area ahead of anticipated US-Iran peace talks. (AFP)
Iran foreign minister arrives in Russia as US talks remain stalled
WORLD
8 hours ago
Photo: AFP
Mali defence minister killed in major weekend assault
WORLD
14 hours ago
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Hokkaido, Japan, GFZ says
WORLD
15 hours ago
Trump says he speaks with Putin and Zelensky -Fox News
WORLD
15 hours ago
logo
(Video) Man pushes couple to ground, argues with tattooed boyfriend at Diamond Hill MTR station
SOCIAL BUZZ
19 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Woman falls from Sai Kung lighthouse cliff for picture
NEWS
26-04-2026 18:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.