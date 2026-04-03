Trump announces destruction of Iran's tallest bridge

US President Donald Trump said Thursday the tallest bridge in Iran had been destroyed, hours after threatening to bomb the country "back to the Stone Ages."

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Ghodratollah Seif, the deputy governor of Alborz province, where the B1 bridge is located, said the strike had killed eight people and wounded 95 others,according to state TV and Fars news agency.

Due to reporting restrictions, AFP is not able to access the sites of strikes nor to independently verify tolls in Iran.

Trump posted footage on social media of smoke rising from the B1 bridge in Karaj, around 20 miles (35 kilometers) southwest of Tehran -- and warned that there would be further destruction unless Iran comes to the table to end the five-week war.

"The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again - Much more to follow! IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT OF WHAT STILL COULD BECOME A GREAT COUNTRY!" Trump said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X: "Striking civilian structures, including unfinished bridges, will not compel Iranians to surrender.

"It only conveys the defeat and moral collapse of an enemy in disarray."

Iranian state television had earlier reported two US-Israeli strikes on the bridge.

"A few minutes ago, the American-Zionist enemy once again targeted the B1 bridge in Karaj," state TV said, adding that an initial strike had caused two civilian casualties.

It said the later attack took place as emergency teams were deployed to the site to help victims of the first strike.

The B1 bridge, which was still under construction, is the Middle East's tallest according to Fars/Iranian media, with a 447-foot (136-meter) column.

Trump delivered a speech Wednesday in which he argued that the war launched by the United States and Israel on February 28 was almost over -- even as he threatened to bomb Iran "extremely hard" if it didn't bow to his demands.

"Over the next two to three weeks, we are going to bring them back to the Stone Ages, where they belong," he said in his first prime-time address to the nation on the war.

AFP