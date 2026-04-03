logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump announces destruction of Iran's tallest bridge

WORLD
03-04-2026 06:38 HKT
logo
logo
logo
X@FapeFop90614
X@FapeFop90614
X@FapeFop90614
X@FapeFop90614
X@FapeFop90614

US President Donald Trump said Thursday the tallest bridge in Iran had been destroyed, hours after threatening to bomb the country "back to the Stone Ages."

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ghodratollah Seif, the deputy governor of Alborz province, where the B1 bridge is located, said the strike had killed eight people and wounded 95 others,according to state TV and Fars news agency.

Due to reporting restrictions, AFP is not able to access the sites of strikes nor to independently verify tolls in Iran.

Trump posted footage on social media of smoke rising from the B1 bridge in Karaj, around 20 miles (35 kilometers) southwest of Tehran -- and warned that there would be further destruction unless Iran comes to the table to end the five-week war.

"The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again - Much more to follow! IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT OF WHAT STILL COULD BECOME A GREAT COUNTRY!" Trump said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X: "Striking civilian structures, including unfinished bridges, will not compel Iranians to surrender.

"It only conveys the defeat and moral collapse of an enemy in disarray."

Iranian state television had earlier reported two US-Israeli strikes on the bridge.

"A few minutes ago, the American-Zionist enemy once again targeted the B1 bridge in Karaj," state TV said, adding that an initial strike had caused two civilian casualties.

It said the later attack took place as emergency teams were deployed to the site to help victims of the first strike.

The B1 bridge, which was still under construction, is the Middle East's tallest according to Fars/Iranian media, with a 447-foot (136-meter) column.

Trump delivered a speech Wednesday in which he argued that the war launched by the United States and Israel on February 28 was almost over -- even as he threatened to bomb Iran "extremely hard" if it didn't bow to his demands.

"Over the next two to three weeks, we are going to bring them back to the Stone Ages, where they belong," he said in his first prime-time address to the nation on the war.

AFP

Iran WarTrump

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Trump aides argue Iranian infrastructure is fair game, WSJ reports
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Iran parliament speaker warns Trump 'whole region going to burn'
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump, on Easter, threatens 'hell' on Iran's infrastructure if Strait remains blocked
WORLD
7 hours ago
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft takes off for a mission supporting Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location(Reuters)
High-stakes US special forces mission rescues airman from Iran after F-15 crash
WORLD
20 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation about the Iran war at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 1, 2026. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Trump weighs broader cabinet shake-up as Iran war pressure grows
WORLD
04-04-2026 19:23 HKT
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during a mission supporting Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location, April 2, 2026. U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
Downed planes spell new peril for Trump as Tehran hunts missing US pilot
WORLD
04-04-2026 16:25 HKT
Gathered onlookers observe the B1 bridge damaged by a strike, as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, in Karaj, Iran, April 3, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian engineers mourn their tallest bridge, bombed by Trump
WORLD
04-04-2026 15:12 HKT
The U.S. Department of Education building, weeks into the continuing U.S. government shutdown, in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 21, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper//File Photo
Trump administration can't make colleges provide race-related data, judge rules
WORLD
04-04-2026 14:03 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight back to Washington March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
White House says Trump orders back pay from shutdown to all homeland security employees
WORLD
04-04-2026 13:58 HKT
Traces of an Iranian missile attack in Tehran's sky, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 3, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Downed planes raise new perils for Trump as Tehran hunts for missing US pilot
WORLD
04-04-2026 11:34 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.