INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Asian economies move to limit Mideast war's impact at home

WORLD
1 hour ago
A smoke cloud erupts from the site of an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 9, 2026. (AFP)
A smoke cloud erupts from the site of an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 9, 2026. (AFP)
Explosions erupt following strikes at Tehran Oil Refinery in Tehran on March 7, 2026. (AFP)
Iran says can fight for months as Israel strikes Beirut hotel
WORLD
08-03-2026 16:05 HKT
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP. Smoke and fire rise from the site of airstrikes at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran on March 7, 2026.
Prediction platforms face scrutiny on Iran war bets
WORLD
07-03-2026 16:36 HKT
U.S. Navy sailors stand small craft action team watch on a catwalk of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford as it transits the Suez Canal, en route to support the Operation Epic Fury attack on Iran, in Egypt March 5, 2026. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
One week into Iran war, the dangers for the US and Trump multiply 
WORLD
07-03-2026 14:41 HKT
An airplane flies as smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 6, 2026. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Trump demands 'unconditional surrender' as Iran war enters second week
WORLD
07-03-2026 14:08 HKT
Debris at the site of an Israeli strike on a building that houses Al-Manar TV offices in Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 3, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer
Israel pounds Beirut in expansion of war; Trump demands say over new Iranian leader
WORLD
06-03-2026 20:17 HKT
Smoke billows from Jebel Ali port after an Iranian attack, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, United Arab Emirates, March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo
Iran war chokes aid corridors, obstructing global relief efforts
WORLD
06-03-2026 17:48 HKT
Vehicles drive along a highway, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 4, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana/File Photo
Wealthy Asians look to move Dubai assets closer to home on Iran war fears
WORLD
06-03-2026 16:15 HKT
Iranian Kurdish fighters from the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) take part in a training session at a base on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo
Trump urges Iranian Kurds to attack Iran as war widens
WORLD
06-03-2026 13:12 HKT
Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, February 28, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Heavy attacks hit Tehran as Israel says war in 'new phase'
WORLD
06-03-2026 13:01 HKT
Photo by FADEL ITANI / AFP Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs Al-Jamous neighbourhood on March 6, 2026.
Middle East war enters seventh day as Israel strikes Beirut
WORLD
06-03-2026 12:52 HKT
Chinese master's student stabbed to death in London after requesting US boyfriend to test for STDs
CHINA
08-03-2026 18:05 HKT
MPFA
Hong Kong mulls lifting mandatory pension contributions thresholds: regulator
FINANCE
08-03-2026 15:38 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Iran defies Trump, elevates Khamenei's son Mojtaba as successor
WORLD
14 hours ago
