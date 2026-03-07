logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Prediction platforms face scrutiny on Iran war bets

WORLD
20 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP. Smoke and fire rise from the site of airstrikes at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran on March 7, 2026.
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP. Smoke and fire rise from the site of airstrikes at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran on March 7, 2026.
Prediction platformsscrutinyIranwarbets

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
U.S. Navy sailors stand small craft action team watch on a catwalk of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford as it transits the Suez Canal, en route to support the Operation Epic Fury attack on Iran, in Egypt March 5, 2026. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
One week into Iran war, the dangers for the US and Trump multiply 
WORLD
2 hours ago
An airplane flies as smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 6, 2026. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Trump demands 'unconditional surrender' as Iran war enters second week
WORLD
2 hours ago
Asif Merchant, a Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran, appears on charges in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a U.S. politician or government officials, in a courtroom in New York, U.S., September 16, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo
Pakistani convicted of plotting to kill Trump over death of Iran commander
WORLD
2 hours ago
US President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable to "save college sports" in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 6, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Vibes war? Trump pitches Iran conflict on 'feeling'
WORLD
4 hours ago
Debris at the site of an Israeli strike on a building that houses Al-Manar TV offices in Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 3, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer
Israel pounds Beirut in expansion of war; Trump demands say over new Iranian leader
WORLD
20 hours ago
Smoke billows from Jebel Ali port after an Iranian attack, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, United Arab Emirates, March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo
Iran war chokes aid corridors, obstructing global relief efforts
WORLD
23 hours ago
The Iranian national flag flies outside the Iranian embassy in central London, Britain August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/File Photo
UK arrests four on suspicion of Iranian spying of Jewish sites
WORLD
06-03-2026 16:38 HKT
Vehicles drive along a highway, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 4, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana/File Photo
Wealthy Asians look to move Dubai assets closer to home on Iran war fears
WORLD
06-03-2026 16:15 HKT
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, China's International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, prepare to discuss on the day of a bilateral meeting between the U.S. and China, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 10, 2025. KEYSTONE/EDA/Martial Trezzini/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo
US seeking China to buy less Russian, Iranian oil, WSJ reports
FINANCE
06-03-2026 15:20 HKT
Iranian missiles are displayed at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC) Aerospace Force Museum in Tehran, Iran, November 12, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Isolated and under fire: Iran strikes out as Russia and China stand aside
WORLD
06-03-2026 14:33 HKT
$39 capsule pods in Tsim Sha Tsui offer private escape
NEWS
05-03-2026 22:49 HKT
Three arrested after attempted $10m currency robbery in Sheung Wan
NEWS
06-03-2026 16:39 HKT
Wild boar falls to death after attacking hiker in Tseung Kwan O
NEWS
06-03-2026 16:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.