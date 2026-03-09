logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US judge voids 2025 actions taken by Kari Lake as Voice of America CEO, including job cuts

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters
Voice of AmericaTrump

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Pope Leo urges end to bombing, calls for dialogue amid Iran, Middle East violence
WORLD
1 hour ago
File Photo/Reuters
UK's Starmer speaks with US President Trump on Middle East
WORLD
1 hour ago
Smoke rises above the city, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 5, 2026. REUTERS
Saudi has told Iran not to attack it, warns of possible retaliation, sources say
WORLD
1 hour ago
U.S. President Donald Trump, with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at his side, looks on as he speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight from Dover, Delaware, to Miami, Florida, U.S., March 7, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump rejects settling Iran war, raises prospect of killing all its potential leaders
WORLD
15 hours ago
A general view of Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, October 26, 2010. (Reuters)
Trump suggests US troops could be sent to secure Iran's uranium
WORLD
15 hours ago
High gas prices are displayed at a downtown Chevron station on March 3, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. The average price of one gallon of regular self-service gasoline rose to $4.72 today in Los Angeles County amid widening war in the Middle East. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP
Rising US fuel prices risk sparking domestic wildfire for Trump
WORLD
07-03-2026 19:18 HKT
An airplane flies as smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 6, 2026. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Trump demands 'unconditional surrender' as Iran war enters second week
WORLD
07-03-2026 14:08 HKT
Asif Merchant, a Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran, appears on charges in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a U.S. politician or government officials, in a courtroom in New York, U.S., September 16, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo
Pakistani convicted of plotting to kill Trump over death of Iran commander
WORLD
07-03-2026 13:57 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a round table on collegiate sports in the White House in Washington, D.C., March 6, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Trump administration seeks to revive executive orders targeting law firms
WORLD
07-03-2026 12:55 HKT
US President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable to "save college sports" in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 6, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Vibes war? Trump pitches Iran conflict on 'feeling'
WORLD
07-03-2026 12:25 HKT
Chinese master's student stabbed to death in London after requesting US boyfriend to test for STDs
CHINA
9 hours ago
Govt proposes raising ferry fares on five outlying Island routes
NEWS
07-03-2026 17:01 HKT
$39 capsule pods in Tsim Sha Tsui offer private escape
NEWS
05-03-2026 22:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.