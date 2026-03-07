logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

China could see widespread use of brain-computer tech in 3-5 years, expert says

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Brain-computer interface scientist and National People's Congress delegate Yao Dezhong poses for pictures during an interview with Reuters in Beijing, China March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Laurie Chen
Brain-computer interface scientist and National People's Congress delegate Yao Dezhong poses for pictures during an interview with Reuters in Beijing, China March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Laurie Chen
Chinabrain-computer tech3-5 years

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A person visits the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China July 26, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
China's Jiangsu touts AI industrial push as Xi urges province to lead
CHINA
5 hours ago
Chinese Human Resources and Social Security Minister Wang Xiaoping attends a press conference on people's livelihood, on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China March 9, 2024. REUTERS/Xihao Jiang
China says it can keep jobs stable over next 5 years despite AI, labour challenges
CHINA
8 hours ago
A general view of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) building in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 28, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/ File Photo
US suspects China in breach of FBI surveillance network
CHINA
8 hours ago
Printed Chinese and Australian flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Australia complains to China after encounter between military helicopters
CHINA
06-03-2026 16:04 HKT
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, China's International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, prepare to discuss on the day of a bilateral meeting between the U.S. and China, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 10, 2025. KEYSTONE/EDA/Martial Trezzini/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo
US seeking China to buy less Russian, Iranian oil, WSJ reports
FINANCE
06-03-2026 15:20 HKT
Iranian missiles are displayed at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC) Aerospace Force Museum in Tehran, Iran, November 12, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Isolated and under fire: Iran strikes out as Russia and China stand aside
WORLD
06-03-2026 14:33 HKT
The logo of Chinese-owned semiconductor company Nexperia is pictured in Hamburg, Germany. (Reuters)
Nexperia's China unit says most operations have resumed after mass disabling of accounts
FINANCE
06-03-2026 14:30 HKT
A logo of Pfizer at the company’s booth at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China, November 6, 2025.REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
China approves Pfizer GLP-1 drug for weight loss
CHINA
06-03-2026 13:06 HKT
A screen broadcasts Chinese President Xi Jinping as journalists and delegates attend the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's decarbonisation plan takes cautious steps as world backtracks on climate
CHINA
06-03-2026 10:18 HKT
File Photo
China to send special envoy Zhai Jun to Middle East to push for de-escalation
CHINA
06-03-2026 00:39 HKT
$39 capsule pods in Tsim Sha Tsui offer private escape
NEWS
05-03-2026 22:49 HKT
Three arrested after attempted $10m currency robbery in Sheung Wan
NEWS
06-03-2026 16:39 HKT
Photo: Reuters
CK Hutchison intensifies legal push as Panama moves to seize ports
FINANCE
06-03-2026 17:19 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.